Frederick police were on the lookout for people responsible for two reported cases of gunfire, one of which was linked to a struck residence, in the city on Thursday.
The first report of gunfire was called in to Frederick police at 6:46 p.m. by a resident in the 1600 block of Shookstown Road who said they heard "several gunshots" outside before observing a white, four-door sedan speeding away from the area, according to a Frederick Police Department press release issued early Friday afternoon. The next call came in several hours later just around the corner when a resident at Grant Place and Bolton Street called 911 to report hearing a single gunshot and witnessing what they believed was a group of three males and a female fleeing north on Grant Place at roughly 10:51 p.m.
While no evidence of any gunfire was recovered at the scene of the first call, police found a shell casing at Grant Place and Bolton Street, confirming a firearm had been discharged, the release states.
Even later that evening, at 11:34 p.m., a final call came in from a homeowner in the 1000 block of Storrington Drive who discovered their residence had been struck by a bullet, according to the release. A bullet was recovered from a hole in a second floor bedroom of the home and, based on the resident's statements that they had heard a loud bang at about 6:30 p.m. that day, detectives have tentatively linked the struck home to the first reported gunfire.
"We think that the house that got struck is potentially related to the first gunshot that was heard around 6:46 p.m., but that’s all we can confirm at this time," said Lt. Kirk Henneberry, the commander of the city police department's Criminal Investigations Division, when reached for comment Friday. "The [gunshot] on Grant Place could be a completely isolated, separate incident, but the proximity is definitely making us take a second look."
Detectives do believe both instances of gunfire involved the discharge of handguns, but the cases remained open as of Friday afternoon. Additional patrols were assigned in the meantime to ensure the area was safe, Henneberry added.
"When we have incidents like this we always try to bolster patrols in the area, so we’ll be keeping our eyes out in that area," the lieutenant said.
Anyone who can provide additional information about the gunfire or the damaged home was asked to call Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541. Anonymous tips can also be left by voicemail at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), texted to 240-674-8477 (TIPS), or sent via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
City police also partner with the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, which accepts anonymous tips at http://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/. Tips submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers may lead to the tipster receiving a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest in a particular case.
