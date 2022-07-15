Handgun sales are up locally as the state standard for who can obtain a concealed carry permit changed following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Gov. Larry Hogan, R, directed the Maryland State Police on July 5 to suspend the state's standard that required "good and substantial reason" to carry a handgun. Hogan's announcement came after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law similar to Maryland's.
After that change, the sheriff's office, which offers fingerprinting for people seeking a handgun qualification license and permit, saw an uptick in people seeking appointments for the service.
“For the first time ever, we have every single fingerprinting appointment for the next two weeks filled,” Lt. Tracy McCutcheon, the sheriff's office's support services commander, said in a news release Tuesday. “We expect this trend to continue for quite some time and we ask the public to have patience with us as we try to help every person who needs these services.”
FCSO started offering fingerprinting services about 15 years ago, according to spokesman Todd Wivell.
Since Tuesday, FCSO has extended its fingerprinting hours to meet demand. Those hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.
Since the permit standard changed, local businesses have noticed a spike in customers.
"It's been crazy," Angel Garcia, the special projects manager atr Urbana Guns & Armor, said of the increased interest in obtaining a carry permit.
The concealed carry classes the business offers have grown "exponentially" since the standard changed, he said, and sales are up slightly.
The store, which just celebrated its first anniversary, offers three-day classes that conclude with practice at the range, according to Garcia. The classes can accommodate nine people at a time.
Every customer interested in concealed carry lately, Garcia said, has mentioned the recent standard change. Customers have been interested in handguns for personal protection, he said. Many have been women.
Typically, summer is a slow time for sales at the Gun Center in Frederick, according to manager Kevin Moberly. It has been in business for more than 30 years.
In recent days, Moberly said, there have been more phone calls and foot traffic.
"It's been fairly steady," Moberly said. "Gun sales have been higher than they normally are this time of year."
Tim Brown, co-owner of Gun Shack/Crosswind in Mount Airy, has noticed a "big uptick" in concealed carry interest.
Brown's business has been around since 1977. He estimated the business has sold twice as many smaller semi-automatic handguns since the standard shifted.
Brown said he was surprised by the change, considering Maryland's history with firearm regulations, but he's glad to have more customers.
"More or less, the floodgates have opened," Brown said.
