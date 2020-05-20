A high-speed chase that began near New Market on Monday ended with an arrest in Washington Township, Pennsylvania, according to a Pennsylvania police department press release.
Frederick County law enforcement initiated the pursuit sometime before 1 p.m. Monday when they tried to pull over a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 truck near New Market. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Kristopher Asa Staley, refused to stop, according to a Washington Township police press release posted to the department’s official Facebook page Tuesday morning.
Lt. Wayne Wachsmuth, commander of the Frederick barracks of the Maryland State Police, said the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office called for assistance after beginning the pursuit, but added that troopers weren’t able to catch up until after the chase ended.
”Our troopers in Frederick and Hagerstown were never directly involved in the pursuit, we were chasing the chase. Trooper 3 was up in the air and was above the pursuit for most of the pursuit,” Wachsmuth said, referring to the state police helicopter based out of the Frederick Municipal Airport. “We dispatched our troopers but they never got to it until the very end at which point [Staley] was in custody.”
A spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to requests seeking comment as of Wednesday afternoon, but Washington Township police and Wachsmuth confirmed the pursuit did end up crossing into Pennsylvania.
”It went in all different directions, it was a long pursuit, but they eventually ended up on Tower Road and then onto Route 77,” Wachsmuth said, adding that the pursuit passed Leitersburg before eventually crossing the state line.
The pursuit came to an end at approximately 1 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Lyons Road, according to the Washington Township police.
An investigation by Washington Township police with assistance from the Waynesboro Police Department revealed that, not only was the truck Staley driving reported stolen, Staley was also in possession of two stolen firearms at the time of his arrest, the release states.
Staley, of the 10900 block of Liberty Road in Frederick, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property and ordered held on a $150,000 cash bail after an initial appearance before a judge Monday afternoon, according to an online search of Pennsylvania court records Wednesday. Staley’s next scheduled court appearance was a preliminary hearing set for June 1, the records state.
It was not immediately clear Wednesday what if any additional charges Staley could face in Maryland in connection with Monday’s attempted traffic stop and subsequent pursuit.
(2) comments
SMH. Okay, Staley is in deep trouble because he had two stolen weapons and a stolen truck. Now why aren't we told why the chase started? Was it the stolen truck that caused the chase?
Another PhD candidate
