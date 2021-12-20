Police are searching for two women who allegedly stole three hoverboards and other electronics from the Mount Airy Walmart Sunday.
Mount Airy Police Department in a statement said the two unknown suspects took about $860 worth of merchandise after entering the store at 209 E. Ridgeville Blvd. around 3:40 p.m.
Police say they fled in a tan or silver older style Nissan Sentra or a similar style sedan. One suspect is described as a Black woman wearing a maroon beanie, black and orange letterman style jacket and a medical mask. The second suspect is described as a Black woman wearing a gray jacket, gray pants, a medical mask and having long black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1375. Sources can submit tips anonymously through crimewatch.net.
— Mary Grace Keller
