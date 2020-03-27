A woman reported missing since Sunday was found dead Thursday evening and her husband was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release.
Investigators found 34-year-old Katie Lehan's body in a creek bed in a wooded area off Burkittsville Road and have since transported her body to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
The sheriff's office charged Thomas Anthony Lehan, 37, of Middletown, with first-degree murder after executing a search and seizure warrant on Lehan's home where they found evidence of his wife's location, the release said.
Katie Lehan's family released a statement to the sheriff's office in response to the news.
“We want to thank all of our friends, family and loved ones," the statement read. "The community has wrapped their arms around us. We appreciate all of the support. At this time we would like to ask for privacy as we navigate this news.”
Deputies determined Thomas Lehan to be a person of interest after he gave several inconsistent statements throughout the investigation, the release said.
During this same time frame, based off of information the sheriff's office received, the agency conducted a large search operation in South Mountain in the area of Reno Monument Road, the release said.
They conducted the search for several days and included canines, a helicopter, and groups of search teams. These searches yielded further evidence to support Thomas Lehan’s involvement in Katie’s disappearance, the release said.
Katie Lehan was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday as she left her home, and she did not take a vehicle, according to a previous press release from the sheriff's office.
Another previous released listed Lehan as a critical missing person which typically means that, due to either the circumstance of the case or underlying medical factors, it is believed that the person is either in danger or could pose a potential threat to themselves or others.
The Sheriff’s Office was supported in their search with assets and personnel from Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Police, Maryland State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Frederick Police Department, the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as Customs and Border Patrol.
If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact Detective Leveille at 301-600-1046. Tips can also be left anonymously at 301-600-4131.
