The Carroll County Sheriff's Office identified the man who killed two people in a shooting in Mount Airy on Thursday as the husband of one of the victims.
Joseph Zujkowski, 35, drove from his home in Gaithersburg to Bennett Branch Avenue in Mount Airy where his wife, 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski, lived with their three children, according to a press release issued late Thursday by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 2:50 p.m., sheriff's deputies, state troopers and Mount Airy police officers were called to respond to a shooting in that area and arrived to find Heather Zujkowski dead from gunshot wounds in front of her home while 18-year-old Noah Homayouni, a next door neighbor, barely clinging to life nearby.
Homayouni was receiving treatment from emergency medical personnel while he was rushed to a state police helicopter to be taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but he died before he could be airlifted, the release states.
Witnesses at the scene helped police quickly identify Joseph Zujkowski. A Carroll County detective was able to contact him on his cell phone as he was arriving back at his home in Gaithersburg, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said during a press conference held at the scene of the shooting Thursday.
Montgomery County police as well as Gaithersburg city officers established a perimeter around Joseph Zujkowski's home, only for him to walk outside and take his own life a short time later, The Frederick News-Post previously reported.
The investigation into the shooting revealed that Joseph and Heather Zujkowski were separated and that Heather Zujkowski had filed a protective order against her husband that had expired in January. Detectives were still unsure what Joseph Zujkowski's motivation might have been for attacking Homayouni, or if there even was a motive, the release states.
DeWees confirmed Thursday that none of the couple's children were harmed and Thursday evening's release added that the children, who ranged in age between 5 and 12, were staying with family members and friends.
Anyone with information about Joseph Zujkowski or the shooting is asked to contact a Carroll County detective either by email to aowens@carrollcountymd.gov, or by phone at 410-386-2571.
Tragic. Condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace.
