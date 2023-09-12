U.S. Rep. David Trone has asked the U.S Department of Homeland Security to end the 287(g) immigration enforcement program in Frederick County.
Trone wrote in a Sept. 8 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has faced reports of civil rights violations and shouldn’t be allowed to continue its partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has demonstrated that it’s unfit to use its federal immigration powers in a lawful and impartial way,” Trone, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 6th District, wrote. “The egregious actions of Sheriff Jenkins under this program are unacceptable, and it’s time for the federal government to take a stand in defense of civil rights across Maryland.”
Trone’s office shared a copy of his Sept. 8 letter with The Frederick News-Post and other news outlets on Friday, on the condition that they not report on it until 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Under those terms, the News-Post could not immediately ask Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to comment.
The federal 287(g) program lets ICE train local law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of people booked at jails.
In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to inquire about inmates’ immigration statuses at the Adult Detention Center.
Jenkins has been a strong supporter of the 287(g) program and has said it is run well.
“It needs to be noted that both the 287g Program and the jail itself have undergone frequent routine inspections and audits by Homeland Security / ICE and independent contractors hired by ICE over the life of the program,” Jenkins wrote in an emailed statement to the News-Post earlier this year after the American Civil Liberties Union criticized the program. “Every inspection and audit has demonstrated that we have met and exceeded the required federal standards for the program, having earned recognition as a ‘Model’ 287g Program.”
Trone — who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate instead of running for re-election — said in his letter that sheriff’s deputies have targeted Hispanic residents due to the program. He contended there are poor conditions at the detention center.
The letter cited the complaint the ACLU submitted to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in July over the 287(g) program in Frederick County.
Jenkins, a Republican, said in July in his response to the ACLU complaint that there is no “factual evidence” of a pattern of discrimination by corrections or law enforcement employees.
“The partnership has been effective in removing felons, gang members and violent criminals off our streets,” Maj. Michael Cronise, the assistant chief of the Corrections Bureau, said at a steering committee meeting on the program in June.
Cronise spoke after a slideshow presentation that highlighted violent or severe offenses of people processed through 287(g) in the previous 12 months.
Trone, in his letter to Mayorkas, wrote: “Several of my constituents have reported being harassed due to their perceived race or ethnicity and subjected to unwarranted traffic stops by the Sheriff’s Office, a pattern that local organizations have corroborated.”
Trone wrote in emailed responses shared with the News-Post by Communications Director Sasha Galbreath on Monday that “multiple constituents” spoke out over this issue.
“We have even taken on casework for individuals who have been directly harmed and harassed under the 287(g) program in Frederick County,” Trone wrote.
Trone added that he could not provide specifics due to federal privacy laws.
Trone’s letter discussed the discrimination lawsuit from Sara Medrano, who was pulled over in 2018 — for a taillight her legal counsel later said was not broken — after which deputies learned she was undocumented and contacted ICE.
The case was settled in 2021 and Medrano received $125,000.
Jenkins has said the deputy involved in the 2018 incident was not trained through 287(g).
“There have been absolutely no complaints of profiling or discrimination alleged within the program operations of the jail-based program,” Jenkins previously wrote in a statement to the News-Post.
The letter from Trone cited a Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services data dashboard in which the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported that 22.4% of traffic stops in 2022 were of Black residents.
Frederick County is about 12% Black or African-American, according to a U.S. Census Bureau estimate for July 2022.
“The Black and Brown immigrant community in Frederick have endured the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s misconduct under Sheriff Jenkins for far too long,” Nick Taichi Steiner, an ACLU of Maryland staff attorney, said in a press release accompanying Trone’s letter.
Trone’s letter also discussed an incident at the detention center in March. Inmates told Telemundo that they were forced to sleep in cells full of feces.
In a March investigative report on the incident sent to county government and elected officials and shared with the News-Post by the Sheriff’s Office, Jenkins wrote that it was “gray water” and that there did not appear to be feces.
Jenkins added that standard operating procedure would be developed for sewage incidents like that one, including moving affected inmates to other areas in the detention center.
“As concerning as this situation is, the assertions made by the inmates were gravely exaggerated,” he wrote.
Trone’s letter also said Jenkins uses his platform to “stoke hatred and fear of immigrants — and thereby undermine public safety for all.”
In his emailed comments, Trone added that ending 287(g) was an issue he campaigned on and continues to lobby for.