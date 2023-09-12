Chuck Jenkins
Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff photo by Bill Green

U.S. Rep. David Trone has asked the U.S Department of Homeland Security to end the 287(g) immigration enforcement program in Frederick County.

Trone wrote in a Sept. 8 letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has faced reports of civil rights violations and shouldn’t be allowed to continue its partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).