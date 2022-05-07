Editor’s note: In honor of Mother’s Day, The Frederick News-Post talked to two mothers who balance family life as they serve the public.
Nine-year-old Vincent Shockney’s mom is a helper.
If you ask him, she can fix just about anything, from broken legs to heart attacks. She knows CPR, and she can stop a person from choking, he said. Mom helps people.
To put it more technically, Lt. Margaret Nowaczyk is a trained firefighter and paramedic with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. She started in 2008 as a medic, then received cross-training in firefighting. Until recently, her 24-hour shifts included riding ambulances and fire engines to calls.
In February, Nowaczyk made a career adjustment. She is now a basic life support quality assurance officer for the same agency, keeping an eye on protocols, data and reports. She still gets field time, but her schedule is more like a 9 to 5 job.
Nowaczyk said the new position presented a challenge and a chance for her to try something different while continuing a career she loves.
But the main motivation behind the change?
“The biggest drive was my son,” Nowaczyk said in an interview.
He is only going to be 9 once, she said, or 10 or 11, and so on.
“I don’t want to miss these milestones,” Nowaczyk said.
While her old schedule of 24 hours on, 48 hours off, gave her substantial time for family, she wanted to work hours that would align better with her son’s life.
“He does like having mom home,” she said.
But when she’s at work, Nowaczyk doesn’t stop being a mother.
“I think being a mom in public safety does really allow for us to connect with our patients more,” she said.
At home in the Braddock Heights area, entertaining a 9-year-old and only child can be difficult. He has a lot of energy, Nowaczyk said with a laugh.
Vincent likes video games, playing outside and trips to the trampoline park. If you get him talking, he’ll tell you in detail about his adventures with friends.
Vincent wants to join the military when he grows up. Or be the tallest man in the world. It’s a toss-up, really.
Whatever he becomes, his mother wants to be there to witness it.
A law enforcement familyAt Frederick Police Department, Detective Cpl. Deborah Kidwell does not have to wonder what her kids will be when they grow up.
They’re already grown — and police officers, too.
Joseph Constantine serves with the Frederick Police Department. His brother, Nick Constantine, is at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m very proud,” Kidwell said. “They both turned into … not just excellent officers, but really good human beings.”
Kidwell came to FPD about 14 years ago, at nearly 40 years old, to chase the career she always desired. She spent about nine years in patrol and now works on special victims crimes.
Her sons could not join her in person for an interview at the police station Friday. Nick was ill and Joseph just welcomed a baby home about a week ago. The brothers shared their perspectives with a reporter over the phone.
Joseph said he is a K-9 officer who has worked about nine years in law enforcement.
He’s an officer first class, Kidwell interjected.
Joseph was about 18 and Nick was 14 when their mother decided to pursue law enforcement. They said they were not surprised because it was pretty normal in their family. Joseph and Nick’s father and grandfather were also police officers.
“It was something I was always kind of used to,” Joseph said.
When Kidwell worked patrol, there were times she found herself on the same call as Joseph. They acted professionally, Kidwell said, and people did not realize their relation.
It can be amusing at times, like when she provided backup for her son on a traffic stop with a disgruntled driver.
“You know, sometimes people will complain,” Kidwell said, “And even though outwardly I wouldn’t show anything, on the inside, I was like, chuckling to myself, because … you have no idea that you’re complaining to his mother.”
Nick, a deputy first class with about six years of experience, said he crosses paths with his brother at the courthouse occasionally. He also knows Joseph might be the one to respond when the sheriff’s office needs a K-9 unit.
The sons and their mother agreed they try not to dwell on the dangers their family faces in police work. They just do the job.
“I know she can handle herself,” Joseph said.
There are benefits to working in the same field as family.
“There’s a lot of ways it’s impacted me,” Nick said. “I would say one of the main ones was kind of bringing us a lot closer than we normally would, because we share a profession.”
Law enforcement is rewarding, Nick said, but it can also be stressful. He and Joseph agreed it is helpful to have relatives who relate.
“I know that in the business world, a lot of times they say … don’t mix family with business,” Nick said.
But for this mother and her two sons, the connection is unavoidable, and a source of pride.
