Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to study surveillance video and other information to try and solve the shooting of a young boy at a Middletown park in July.
Investigators have collected several hours of surveillance footage from around the scene at Middletown’s Memorial Park, and continue to analyze it for any investigative leads, Lt. Andy Crone of the sheriff’s office said in an email.
The boy, 7, was playing basketball at the park on South Church Street around 12:20 p.m. on July 27 when he was hit in the leg by a bullet, according to the sheriff’s office.
Several people, including the boy’s relatives, were sitting nearby, but no one was able to say where the shot came from.
Crone declined to provide information on the direction from where the bullet came, citing the ongoing investigation.
Investigators have not received reports of any property damage that suggested any other shots had come through the area, and didn’t find any, he said.
While initial reports cited people hearing what sounded like target shooting in the distance, Crone said that the information had not come from the sheriff’s office.
“We have conducted this investigation with an open mind to all possibilities, that it could have been intentional or accidental,” Crone said.
Detectives are still following leads in the case, and anyone with information or surveillance footage that hasn’t already been shared with investigators should contact the sheriff’s office at 301-600-1046.
