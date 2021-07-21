A former Frederick County school board member was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court to a year in jail with all but three months suspended after pleading guilty to using a texting device in a crash that injured four people.
Lois Amsel Jarman, 60, of Knoxville, had been sentenced April 1 in District Court to a year in jail with all but 10 days suspended after pleading guilty to use of a text-messaging device while driving causing an accident resulting in death or serious bodily injury. She was also sentenced to three years probation, court records said.
She appealed the case and pleaded guilty to the same charge in Circuit Court, where Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson imposed the new sentence, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Leon Debes. Jarman was also placed on three years probation.
She was ordered to begin serving her sentence on Aug. 7, court records said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.