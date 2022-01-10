Police are on the search for a suspect after a bank was robbed in Jefferson Monday afternoon.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter it was assisting the Maryland State Police investigating a robbery that just occurred at Middletown Valley Bank. MSP received a call for a robbery shortly after 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Jefferson Pike. Schools in the area were put on "lock out" temporarily, and FCSO warned of a heavy police presence.
The suspect is described as an African American man of "slim build" wearing all black, a blue mask and a fur hat, according to the MSP Office of Media Communications. Witnesses told police he got into a gold Mercury Marauder.
There were no injuries reported, according to MSP.
No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.
Last month, a man brandishing a machete entered the same bank and made off with an unknown amount of cash, according to MSP.
