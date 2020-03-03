A Frederick County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to try as an adult a 15-year-old boy charged in the death of a man at The Great Frederick Fair, according to prosecutors.
Circuit Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. has not publicly commented about the case — which was sealed to the public earlier — or his decision, but Will Cockey, a spokesman for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, confirmed the decision in a brief phone call with a reporter Tuesday afternoon.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith, who was in Annapolis on Tuesday to speak about a bill before state legislators, later confirmed the ruling.
“Obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted or the outcome that we argued for, but I’d be remiss in not praising prosecutors Rebecca Clinton and Laura Wilt for their hard work in this case. ... [Judge Nicklas] did give us a written legal opinion on why he believed the 15-year-old should remain in the juvenile system, but unfortunately, due to the case being sealed, I cannot comment on what his arguments are or go into any further detail,” Smith said.
An attorney representing the teen, Assistant Public Defender John Maclean, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The teen was charged with manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault for his alleged role in the Sept. 20 death of 59-year-old Mount Airy resident John Weed. The death happened when the teen and a co-defendant, his 16-year-old brother, approached Weed on the midway at The Great Frederick Fair at 5:36 p.m. and asked Weed for a dollar, according to previous stories published by The Frederick News-Post. County prosecutors filed motions in both the the brothers’ cases asking for them to be tried as adults shortly after their arrests.
The 16-year-old, who was charged with initiating the assault, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one for punching Weed in the back of the head and another for spitting on him after he fell to the ground. The older brother was also the first to have a hearing, appearing before Circuit Judge Julie Stevenson Solt in a sealed courtroom for a daylong hearing Feb. 12. Solt announced her decision to keep the 16-year-old in juvenile court the following week.
The 15-year-old, who prosecutors and sheriff’s deputies say threw the final blow in the assault, appeared before Nicklas in a sealed courtroom later the same week of Solt’s decision, but Nicklas put off issuing a ruling until this week.
Smith said his office had been in touch with the Weed family as of Tuesday to make them aware of the latest decision.
“They took the news very well. They’ve just been a class act throughout this entire process and we continue to grieve for them, but we’re just going to have to continue to seek justice for them and prosecute these cases in the juvenile system,” Smith said.