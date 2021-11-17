Jury deliberations on a Frederick man’s guilt in a homicide last year are underway after prosecutors portrayed the defendant as a lying, angry man who all but pulled the trigger that led to the victim’s death.
In closing arguments Wednesday, the defense team for Jordan B. Hooks, 29, asserted their client’s innocence while casting doubt on witnesses and chiding the prosecution for its lack of conclusive forensic evidence.
Jaemari “Mari” A. Anderson, 19, died after being shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived, according to police. Hooks pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges, including first-degree murder. Also charged in connection to the shooting were Brian B. Henry, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, and Daniel A. Flythe, who awaits trial.
Henry testified in the trial as part of a plea agreement with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, while Flythe invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify after being called by the defense.
The trial for Hooks started Oct. 27 after two days of jury selection. On Wednesday, the jurors heard nearly three hours of closing arguments. Anderson’s parents, sitting side-by-side with their arms intertwined, listened to arguments after spending weeks waiting outside the courtroom as the trial progressed.
Recounting testimony from witnesses, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Shoemaker painted a picture of a building argument among the group hanging out at Hooks’ basement residence the night of the shooting. Though a comment by Anderson about him being “realer” or better than others seemed to upset the group that included Henry, Flythe and Hooks, Shoemaker suggested testimony showed there was more to the conflict.
“Hooks just kept getting madder and madder at Mari,” Shoemaker alleged.
Hooks and Anderson reportedly agreed to a fist fight outside, Henry testified, after Hooks expressed he didn’t want to fight in his mother’s house. When Anderson paused outside to remove his glasses before the fight, Flythe shot him, according to Henry.
Everyone ran after the shot went off, the prosecutor emphasized.
“Mari was shot and left to die on that trail,” Shoemaker said.
He died the following day at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, medical staff testified.
A GPS tracking device Henry wore at the time of the shooting showed him running from the scene at about 8:35 p.m. Sept. 6, 2020, Shoemaker said, citing police testimony. Anderson’s girlfriend Grace Delphin last got a text from Anderson around 8:23 p.m. that day, according to earlier testimony.
Shoemaker directly linked Anderson’s so-called friendship with Hooks to his death. Hooks was the “hub of the wheel” who brought everyone together, Shoemaker said, and when Anderson committed a perceived offense, the group acted as “judge and jury.”
Hooks “blatantly lied” when the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office came knocking at his home in the 8000 block of Waterview Court Sept. 7, 2020, Shoemaker said, saying he’d last known Anderson to be on his way to see his girlfriend. Anderson was partially living with Hooks, according to testimony.
Shoemaker hammered the legal definition of “accomplice liability,” telling the jury one does not need to be the triggerman to be convicted of murder. A person could aid in, command or encourage another to commit the crime, for instance. Shoemaker alleged Hooks was intricately involved in the plot that led to Anderson's death.
While much of Shoemaker’s closing argument relied on the words of witnesses, the defense attacked prosecution for the forensic evidence it lacked.
Attorney Kevin Watkins pointed to the absence of conclusive fingerprints, DNA or gunshot residue linking Hooks to the shooting, and he criticized the prosecution for spending so much time questioning police experts in these areas. The prosecution called 28 witnesses.
“And if three-fifths of them were not unnecessary, my name isn’t Kevin Watkins,” he said.
Watkins alleged the police and prosecutors merely wanted a conviction and did not care about getting the right guy.
Watkins frequently suggested the prosecution relied on quantity over quality of evidence and blamed them for the length of the trial. He tried to convince the jury the prosecutors wanted to manipulate jurors’ emotions by “shocking you with gore,” referring to bloody photos of the victim and scene displayed in the trial. Shoemaker denied this in his rebuttal, saying he wanted the jury to decide the facts.
Watkins said the prosecution relied on “conspiracy theories.” He questioned the truthfulness of defense witness Tynoura Coleman, who said she was present the night of the shooting.
Coleman testified she saw Hooks grab a handgun from the couch in his basement living area before going outside to fight Anderson, but she also said she was under the influence of drugs at the time. Notably, Coleman described Flythe — the alleged shooter — as her friend and said she’d just met Hooks the day prior to the shooting. She was dating Henry at the time.
Naming Coleman and others reportedly near the incident, Watkins questioned why they’d not been charged, too. He alleged the prosecution wanted to hide Coleman’s side of the story, her “lie,” as Watkins put it, since it didn’t match up with Kayla Scott’s testimony. Scott, who’d been dating Hooks, maintained she did not see who fired the gun or who had a gun but heard the gunshot while standing a short distance from where the men were expected to fight.
Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher dismissed the jury to lunch and deliberations shortly after 2 p.m. The jury deliberated past 6 p.m. Wednesday before retiring for the evening. Deliberations will continue Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.