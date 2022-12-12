One of the newest — and furriest — employees at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office paid a visit to Frederick Health Hospital on Monday afternoon.
Duke, a 1-year-old English Lab, joined the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force last month as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.
He is one of only 100 dogs in the country, and two in Maryland, who is trained to detect the presence of a chemical compound called triphenylphosphine oxide. The chemical can be found on all electronic circuit boards, which are inside of devices such as laptops, cellphones and hard drives.
Though Duke won’t typically work in a hospital setting — he was “hired” to sniff out digital devices during the execution of search warrants — on Monday, he nosed around the new Frederick Health pediatric unit and greeted members of the forensic nursing team and IT department.
Even though Duke wasn’t specifically trained to be a therapy dog, his mere presence had a therapeutic effect on the hospital’s youngest patients and employees, said Pamela Holtzinger, Frederick Health’s forensic nurse supervisor.
She also works for the county’s Child Advocacy Center, which addresses reports of child maltreatment. The center has its own furry helper in Heiress, a 6-year-old yellow Lab and golden retriever mix, who is a trained service dog.
Children tend to gravitate toward Heiress and feel more comfortable in her presence, Holtzinger said. On Monday, Duke had the same effect on the patients and staff members he met. Even though Holtzinger only spent a few minutes with the yellow Lab, the time was enough to notice his calm demeanor.
Holtzinger also hopes he will be an asset to the patients the forensic nursing team serves at Frederick Health. Since the team treats people who have been affected by abuse or assault, Holtzinger and her colleagues work closely with the county State’s Attorney’s Office.
“Because there is this new addition, I see it as an expansion of the work that we’ll be doing,” she said, “but with a four-legged variety of individual.”
Dogs R Good!
