K9 Visits Hospital
Duke, a 1-year-old English Lab, who joined the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force last month as an Electronic Storage Detection K9, and his handler, Justin Walters, an investigator for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, visited the Frederick Health Hospital forensic nursing team on Monday. Greeting Duke is Pamela Holtzinger, Frederick Health’s forensic nurse supervisor. Standing is Ann Winklbauer, a forensic nurse.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

One of the newest — and furriest — employees at the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office paid a visit to Frederick Health Hospital on Monday afternoon.

Duke, a 1-year-old English Lab, joined the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force last month as its new Electronic Storage Detection K9.

