The case of a Knoxville woman accused of fatally shooting her fiance in 2020 could be heading to trial next year, after a hearing Monday.
A trial date for Michelle Leigh Handorf, 39, was set for Jan. 17-27, 2023, in Frederick County Circuit Court.
Attorneys will meet with Judge Theresa M. Adams for a status hearing on June 17.
Handorf faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of her fiance, Wesley Gibson.
Handorf told police that Gibson suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and had been physically and emotionally abusive leading up to the shooting in their Knoxville home.
