Police in Frederick County and the rest of Maryland are keeping an eye out for a planned convoy of truckers protesting vaccination requirements that was gathering near Hagerstown on its way to Washington, officials said.
Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles had gathered at the Hagerstown Speedway in Washington County on Thursday evening, including a procession of trucks from New England, according to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail.
Neither the Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police nor the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reported any unusual truck traffic in the county Friday, but MSP released a statement that said police, transportation and emergency management officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia were continuing to evaluate the situation.
“Agencies will allocate personnel and additional resources based upon analysis of the situation to ensure safety on our roadways and minimize potential traffic disruptions throughout the region,” the statement says.
Troopers from the department’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Automotive Safety Enforcement divisions would join road patrol troopers to help other law enforcement in Maryland and other states to monitor any violations of the law and keep traffic flowing, it said.
The assembly of truckers is part of a nationwide group planning to converge on the Washington area to protest pandemic-related government mandates.
Maybe they’ll stay in Hagerstown.
Convoy of nitwits. Not a brain cell among these flat-earth types.
