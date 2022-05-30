More than 100 people gathered Monday in the parking lot outside the former Frederick Towne Mall to remember the 21 lives lost last week in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Speaking from the bed of a pickup truck, people called on congressional leaders to enact gun reform and stop accepting financial contributions from the NRA.
They also called on Frederick County officials to take action to prevent a similar mass shooting from happening locally. Their suggestions included hiring more school counselors, establishing more social programs in underfunded areas and building community centers in places without them.
“What we’re feeling is so much pain,” community leader Maria Dolores Rodriguez said through a translator in an interview before the vigil. “We’re feeling helpless.”
More guns in schools will not bring an end to mass shootings in American schools, Rodriguez said. Students should be in school to learn, teachers to teach. They should not be training like they’re going to war, she said.
As people walked from their cars to an organizing table at the back of the parking lot, they passed photos of each of the victims pasted to an American flag.
Event organizers handed candles to each attendee before the event began at 8 p.m. As dusk turned to dark, people began to light their candles, touching wicks to pass the flame along.
Moms Demand Action is a national grassroots movement founded after the mass shooting that killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. The group organized the vigil in concert with myriad local nonprofits.
“We hope to support and give voice to those who are most affected by gun violence,” Jess Douglass, co-local group lead for Frederick County for Moms Demand Action, said in an interview before the vigil.
Moms Demand Action set up a station for people to write letters to U.S. senators calling for increased background checks for people trying to purchase a gun.
The partner organizations included the RISE Coalition of Western Maryland; Centro Hispano; the NAACP of Frederick County; Aavanee, a local nonprofit serving women and families; Nigerians in Frederick; and the nonprofit Women Solve.
“It’s turning pain into action,” Sebastian Brown, an organizer with ACLU Maryland and a member of the RISE Coalition, said in an interview before the vigil.
Organizers said it was Rodriguez’s idea to host the vigil in the Frederick Towne Mall parking lot along the Golden Mile, which runs adjacent to a number of Latino and immigrant communities and neighborhoods.
She said holding the vigil along the Golden Mile would make it accessible to the Frederick’s Latino and immigrant communities. Uvalde is a mostly Latino city in Texas.
People also heard on Monday from a young girl who is the same age as most of the Uvalde victims.
Michelle, a third grader at Oakdale Elementary School, stood in the pickup bed and said to the crowd that she was so sorry for those who had lost their family members.
When asked what she would say to President Joe Biden, she said she would tell him that she wants to feel safe and comfortable when she goes to school.
