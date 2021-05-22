Frederick police used armored vehicles from two other agencies during a short armed standoff at a Walkersville home Friday night.
A Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy had been approached by a woman at the Frederick County courthouse Friday afternoon, who said she had been assaulted at a hotel in the city, according to a police release.
Police got a warrant for the man, who the woman said had assaulted and choked her and displayed a gun, and served it Friday evening at his home on Challedon Drive in Walkersville, along with the Frederick and Washington county SWAT teams.
Because there were weapons involved, both teams used their armored rescue vehicles, and the man surrendered after briefly barricading himself during a short standoff, during which the Frederick Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team was used.
The man was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for a mental evaluation, according to the release.
