The Frederick Police Department on Friday afternoon arrested a man on gun charges near the Golden Mile.
At about 2:30 p.m., undercover detectives in the 1000 block of Key Parkway saw a man wearing a fanny pack that “appeared to contain a firearm,” according to an FPD news release.
Detectives made contact with the man — identified as De Rome Lewis, 26 — and determined that he was carrying a loaded handgun. Due to a 2015 felony conviction, the release said, “Lewis is not permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition.”
Lewis had been out on a $10,000 bond after being arrested on June 24, when police say he fled an FPD traffic stop. After that incident, he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and three types of controlled dangerous substances.
Lewis is being held initially without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
