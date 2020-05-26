A homeless man was charged with assault after Frederick police said he attacked another man with a knife along West Seventh Street on Monday evening.
Benyam Hailu, 39, of no fixed address, was charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment as the result of a call city police responded to at 10:06 p.m. Monday near the McDonald's restaurant at 1399 West Seventh St., according to charging documents.
Hailu fled the scene before officers arrived at the restaurant to find a man suffering what was described as a superficial laceration to his stomach, the documents state. The man's injury was checked and treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel but the man ultimately declined to be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
According to the injured man, Hailu was following him in the 1100 block of West Seventh Street when Hailu, who was not known to the injured man, suddenly began yelling at the man and accusing him of "snitching to police." Hailu then pulled a knife, slashed the injured man and took off running east on West Seventh, dropping the knife where it was eventually recovered by police under the bridge carrying U.S. 15 over West Seventh, according to the documents.
Based on the man's descriptions of his assailant, police quickly identified Hailu, who was known to officers from previous encounters, as a suspect in the assault and Hailu was taken into custody a short distance away in the 900 block of West Seventh Street, the documents state. The injured man was driven to the scene of the arrest and further identified Hailu as his attacker, the documents state.
Hailu was denied bail during a hearing before a Frederick County District Court judge late Tuesday morning and remained in the county adult detention center awaiting future court hearings, court records state.
(1) comment
OK, for the benefit of fido, this guy should be "flogged in the public square and get life without parole."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.