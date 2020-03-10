A Jefferson man was charged with burglary and other offenses Tuesday after police in Thurmont said he admitted to breaking into the town's Dollar General store twice within about two hours.
David Patrick Nolte, 24, of the 2800 block of Chevy Chase Circle, was caught as he was walking around from the back of the store on North Church Street at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday when officers were sent to the store for the second break-in call of the night, according to charging documents filed in District Court.
Officers initially went to the store shortly after 11 p.m. Monday to find the back door had been forced open and left unlocked. Nolte later admitted he had gotten inside on that occasion and stole about $56 worth of cigarettes before leaving, only to return later to steal $148.76 worth of merchandise, the documents state.
Nolte was charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and theft from $100 to $1,500, according to court records. He was denied bail in a bail review hearing Tuesday in Frederick County District Court and remained in the county's adult detention center.
(1) comment
Really smart of him
