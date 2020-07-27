A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed another man in the stomach during an argument Saturday night in Frederick.
Dimitric Melvin Chase, 28, was apparently "intoxicated and agitated" when he arrived at a home in the 400 block of Broadway Street in Frederick at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to documents filed in Frederick County District Court. Chase began arguing with a male occupant of the home and, despite the efforts of several other occupants of the home to break up the fight, Chase armed himself with two kitchen knives and, after a brief pause in which Chase appeared to be contemplating his actions, he lunged at the other man and stabbed him in the abdomen, according to the documents.
An occupant of the home who witnessed the stabbing called 911 and reported the crime, the documents state.
Chase, who has a listed address in the 8700 block of Daring Court in Walkersville, was charged with attempted first- and second-degree attempted murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and endangering another person while intoxicated, court records indicate.
Chase was ordered to be held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail in an initial appearance before a District Court commissioner on Sunday, a decision that was upheld by Frederick County District Court Judge Earl Bartgis Jr. during a bail review hearing Monday afternoon.
Assistant Public Defender Laura Garcia, representing Chase, did indicate that both attempted murder charges were questioned by the District Court commissioner as lacking probable cause, but Bartgis ultimately agreed with Assistant State's Attorney Ricky Lewis' argument that the violent nature of the charges should be incentive enough to keep Chase behind bars for the time being.
(2) comments
Another knife related crime in Frederick. Obviously we need more knife control laws to keep knives out of the hands of criminals. [ninja]
Try posting data from studies that show there is no systemic racism in policing. That gets nixed mighty quick.
