A Hyattsville man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree sex offense after Frederick County sheriff’s deputies were called to a property near Urbana on Tuesday.
The caller told 911 operators that a couple were having sex near a red Nissan parked in a field near Tabler Road and Urbana Pike at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday and the caller was concerned because a school bus had just driven by and the two people were in plain sight, according to charging documents filed in District Court.
The car was gone before the first deputy arrived, tearing up the field as it left, but it was pulled over about 4 miles away at Fingerboard and Ijamsville roads. The driver was identified as Rudy Castillo-Cuellar, 18, while the front-seat passenger and only other occupant was identified as a 14-year-old girl, the documents state.
In addition to what the caller had reported, deputies also learned that both the front and rear license plates on the car belonged to another vehicle reported stolen from Prince George’s County, while a different plate found in the car belonged to the Nissan, the documents state.
Castillo-Cuellar denied knowing that the vehicle had been stolen and also denied having sex with the girl. He also claimed that plastic bags of jewelry that deputies found in the car all belonged to him, and that he had just found two credit cards registered to different people that we also found in the car.
In addition to the sex offense and stolen vehicle charges, Castillo-Cuellar, of the 7900 block of 18th Avenue in Hyattsville, was charged with malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000 and theft of less than $100, according to court records.
As deputies were taking Castillo-Cuellar to central booking, he told them that he had just been released from a juvenile detention center on an armed robbery charge.
Castillo-Cuellar was initially ordered held without bail, but Frederick County District Judge Eric Schaffer decided to grant his release at a bail review hearing Wednesday if Castillo-Cuellar signed a written promise to appear in court for his next hearing.
Wow, just wow. Quite the collection of 'potential offenses' there.
