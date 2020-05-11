Police arrested a Frederick man in connection with a stabbing at a Frederick apartment complex late last month.
Zaki Love, 51, of no fixed address, is charged with first- and second-degree assault after police identified him as the likely culprit in a stabbing that occurred April 24 at an apartment in the first block of Waverley Drive in Frederick, according to charging documents. The stabbing was reported to Frederick police at 8:10 p.m. after the alleged victim, an adult male, arrived at Frederick Health Hospital seeking treatment for a 3- to 4-inch stab wound to his left forearm as well as a cut to his left hand, the documents state.
The stab wound appeared to be quite deep and narrowly missed the man's radial artery, the documents state. Detectives learned from the injured man that he was stabbed at the door of an apartment on Waverley Drive when he tried to stop an unknown man from entering the apartment. The assailant fled on foot. After the injured man dressed his wound with a tourniquet, he drove to the hospital, according to the documents.
Detectives went to the scene and learned from other occupants of the apartment that two relatives of Love stopped by looking for him and told the occupants Love was supposed to be at the apartment visiting an acquaintance who he thought was there. Based on this information, police showed the injured man a photo of Love and he promptly identified him as the assailant, the documents state.
A warrant was issued for Love's arrest April 28. He appeared via video conference call from the Frederick County Adult Detention Center before county District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. late Monday morning.
Ashley Sener, an assistant public defender representing Love at Monday's hearing, said with the exception of an assault conviction from close to 20 years ago, the majority of Love's criminal record consisted of minor drug and theft charges. Sener also said Love has strong family ties to the community and the injured man had never identified Love by name as his attacker. Love claimed he did not know the other man.
"I would say that the statement of facts is lacking quite a bit of information in this case," Sener said, asking Flores to consider setting conditions that would allow for Love to be released from the detention center.
But, Flores found the alleged crime serious enough and the evidence against Love sufficient enough to deny bail.
Love will remain in the county detention center until his next court appearance, a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 16, according to an online search of court records.
(1) comment
Another knife related crime in FredCo. We need more knife control laws.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.