Frederick County Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

Cassandra Thompson openly cried in the courtroom Friday as her friends wrapped themselves around her and joined in her tears. The tears were for relief, not sadness.

On Friday afternoon, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt denied a motion for a sentence modification for John Paul Sexton, 50, who was convicted of killing Marc Uher, his Linganore High School classmate, in 1988.

