A man who was found with stab wounds on North McCain Drive in Frederick on Wednesday night has died, police said.
Frederick police were called to the parking lot of Home Depot, near the Golden Mile, at about 9:44 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Frederick police spokesperson Samantha Long.
The man — who police have not publicly identified — had “severe traumatic injuries,” police said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.
Police and EMS worked on the man, who was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release said.
Police said the stabbing “is not believed to be a random act of violence,” but they declined to give more details.