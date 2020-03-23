A 22-year-old man died Sunday after Frederick County sheriff's deputies said he fell off the back of a truck during an illegal street race Friday in Union Bridge.
Michael Fritz was taken off life support Sunday at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he and another man were rushed shortly after sheriff's deputies arrived to find them seriously injured late Friday in the 10800 block of Clemsonville Road. The other injured man, 19-year-old John Wittington Jr., was "continuing to improve" as of Monday, according to a press release issued by the sheriff's office Monday morning. Both men were riding in the bed of a 1984 Ford F-250 flatbed pickup that was participating in a street race when the vehicle left the road, the release states.
Sheriff's deputies were continuing to investigate who organized the pop-up race and what exactly led the truck to go off the road as of Monday, the release states. The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Noah Wetzel, did not appear impaired when deputies arrived shortly after 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to a previous story in The Frederick News-Post.
Anyone with more information about the race or who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy 1st Class Nathan Rector can be reached by calling 301-600-6490. Tips can be left anonymously by calling 301-600-4131.
Life is too precious to risk it doing stunts like this. It is the family that is left behind that suffers, esp, the parents and siblings. Our sincere condolences.
cd reed - can’t fix stupid. Condolences and prayers for the families loss.
Such a unfortunate incident. My condolences to the families. I hope these individuals realize and take it seriously the consequences to heart and change their behaviors.
