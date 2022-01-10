A Silver Spring man was sentenced Monday to serve 40 years in the Division of Corrections for the 2020 shooting that killed a Frederick teen.
Daniel A. Flythe, 27, entered an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — to one count of first-degree murder of Jaemari "Mari" A. Anderson, 19. The remaining charges against Flythe, which included second-degree murder, first-degree assault and firearms violations, were abandoned as part of a plea agreement with the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.
Anderson died after police say he was shot in the head Sept. 6, 2020, near a walking path in the Waterside community of Frederick where he lived. Three men were charged with first-degree murder in his death. Clarksburg resident Brian B. Henry, 28, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and has his sentencing set for Feb. 8. A jury in November found Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, guilty of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for March 4.
Hooks and Anderson reportedly went outside Hooks’ home in the 8000 block of Waterview Court for a fistfight after a dispute Sept. 6, according to witnesses in Hooks' trial. Anderson and Hooks lived in the Waterside community of Frederick and were described by family as close friends. Flythe and Henry were among a group of people hanging out at Hooks' residence before the shooting, witnesses testified. When Anderson took off his glasses to prepare to fight Hooks, Flythe shot him in the head, according to Henry's testimony in the Hooks trial.
In court Monday, Anderson's mother and father offered emotional statements to the court before Judge Theresa M. Adams issued the sentence.
"You took a piece of me," Lucille Anderson said, addressing Flythe through a screen.
Flythe appeared virtually in court due to being quarantined, his attorney Mauricio Barreiro said. Adams offered to reschedule the sentencing until Flythe could attend in person, but Flythe elected to continue with the proceedings Monday.
Lucille and her husband James Anderson described their son as a funny, optimistic young man who literally gave the shirt off his back to friends. He wasn’t perfect, but he “wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Lucille Anderson said. She described sleepless nights and loved ones who are still struggling with anxiety and depression, herself included.
Dabbing his face with a tissue, James Anderson said he struggled to get out the words he wanted to say.
"You guys get to breathe air more each day," James Anderson said, but Mari does not.
Lucille offered forgiveness to Flythe and said she prays for him and the others involved to make better choices going forward, but her mind still lingers on many unanswered questions surrounding her son's death. Most of all, she wonders why.
New allegations
New allegations came out Monday in court, but the details remain fuzzy.
Investigators reportedly found Hooks sought acceptance into a “club” called “MOFF” with members from Frederick and Montgomery counties, Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Shoemaker said. He stopped short of calling the group a gang, saying details about the group were not established.
Hooks allegedly gave money to the club to gain acceptance — money that he and Anderson made selling vape cartridges. Anderson felt like he was doing most of the work and may have planned with another person to set Hooks up to be robbed, Shoemaker said.
These allegations have not been established for trial purposes.
There were no “disinterested” witnesses in this case, Shoemaker acknowledged. He said many were reluctant to talk when they learned Flythe was involved. Flythe was on probation out of Philadelphia for a firearms related offense at the time Anderson was shot and was known to carry a gun, according to Shoemaker.
Barreiro offered condolences to the Anderson family and said Flythe wanted to take responsibility. He hardly knew Anderson and had "no beef" between them, Barreiro told the court. Barreiro pointed to the imperfectness of the criminal justice system and said it lacks a platform for the defense to address all the questions the victim's family has.
Barreiro requested Adams consider recommending Flythe serve his time at the Patuxent Institution, where he was preliminarily eligible for a program Barreiro said is intended to guide a defendant to being a better person and work on their mental health. Patuxent is a treatment-oriented maximum security facility in Jessup.
Adams chose not to consider Barreiro's request Monday, but said it wouldn't be off the table down the road.
The judge called Flythe an “immature, heartless person” wrapped up in his own desires.
Adams sentenced Flythe to life with all but 40 years suspended, as the state requested, with credit for time served dating back to May of 2021. He is required to serve at least half of his sentence before he's eligible for parole. Upon his release, he will undergo five years of supervised probation. He is ordered to have no contact with the Anderson family and to stay away from the Waterside community.
Before Adams announced the sentence, Flythe addressed the parents of the man he killed.
"I'm truly sorry," he said.
should be the death penalty but we are in MD and 40 is good, but not with the possible parole and really why not life? Too soft on crime especially murder felonies!
