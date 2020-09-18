A Frederick man was indicted for first-degree murder among other charges for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man near Frederick.
Jordan Burris Hooks, 27, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony, and handgun on-person.
Hooks is held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
The sheriff’s office arrested Hooks Sept. 11 and charged him in the homicide of Jaemari Anderson. The agency said during its investigation they determined Anderson and Hooks were close friends and were together on Sept. 6. The sheriff’s office recovered personal property of Anderson’s during a search and seizure of Hooks’ home.
More evidence included videos from Hooks’ cell phone, believed to have been recorded on Sept. 5, showing Hooks and several others in his basement smoking and brandishing handguns. At one point, Hooks is seen holding and pointing a silver-colored handgun at the camera, the agency said in a press release.
Hooks confirmed in an interview that he and Anderson had been together during the day of the shooting but said Anderson left his house to meet his girlfriend, and the two had not been in contact since then, the release stated.
Detectives later learned there had been a confrontation involving Anderson in Hooks’ basement on Sept. 6. This led to Hooks and Anderson agreeing to a physical fight outside, the release said.
When leaving for the fight, Hooks allegedly pulled a handgun and put it in his waistband and eventually used it to shoot Anderson, the sheriff’s office said.
An indictment is a charging document alleging criminal conduct. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.