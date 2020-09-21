A man who was stabbed Sunday night in Frederick is expected to survive, as the investigation continues, according to Frederick police.
The adult male victim was stabbed once in the upper back in the area of South Jefferson Street and Columbus Avenue Sunday night, Lt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department said Monday.
The man was flown to a trauma center but is expected to survive, Henneberry said.
Investigators continued to follow leads in the case Monday afternoon, he said. Police did not provide details on a suspect.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
