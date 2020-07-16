A man was shot several times Thursday evening, but is now in stable condition, according to a Frederick Police Department press release. 

Police responded to the 100 block of Key Parkway at about 6:21 p.m. Thursday and found a man who was shot several times in the upper body. The victim was laying in a grassy area between two rows of town homes said Capt. Dwight Sommers with Frederick Police. The victim was transported by helicopter to a trauma center for his injuries. 

Police were on scene Thursday night interviewing witnesses, several of whom took notice of the police activity in the area, Sommers said.

Frederick Police does not have a suspect in custody, but did not believe the incident to be random, Sommers said. They are working to identify a potential suspect that is described as an adult, black male who fled the scen.Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines:

Follow Allen Etzler on Twitter: @AllenWEtzler

Tags

Allen Etzler is a city editor at the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at aetzler@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!