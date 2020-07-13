A Frederick man was charged with felony assault after city police said he strangled a woman during a domestic dispute late last week, according to charging documents.
Frederick police were sent to a home on Capistrano Court at about 6 a.m. Friday to find a woman with visible red marks on both sides of her neck crying “hysterically” while still on the phone with a 911 call taker, according to documents obtained from Frederick County District Court.
The woman was coughing and had a raspy voice as she told officers that a man also present at the scene, 42-year-old Aboubacar Fode Sory Camara, had physically attacked her and at one point began strangling her with both hands while they were on the ground, the documents state.
The woman also stated that, before the argument turned physical, she had been holding her 4-month-old infant when Camara grabbed the child and began trying to pull the infant from the woman’s arms, causing the woman to fear for the infant’s safety. Another woman in the home also told police she had walked into the room to see Camara put the infant on a couch and then begin assaulting the first woman, eventually strangling her, the documents state.
Camara was mostly silent during a bail hearing Monday, listening to the proceeding before Judge Eric Schaffer through an interpreter in his native French. Marjorie Castillo, an assistant public defender representing Camara, urged Schaffer to consider releasing her client on a low bail, pointing out that Camara has had no prior criminal offenses on his record and that he had a place to stay away from the alleged victim.
Castillo also told the judge that Camara was employed and had several family ties to Frederick and the state, where he has lived for the last three years.
While Assistant State’s Attorney Ricky Lewis acknowledged Camara’s lack of criminal history, he nonetheless asked Schaffer to continue holding Camara without bail.
“Given the nature of the allegation and the seriousness [of the offense], the state is still asking the defendant continue to be held without bond,” Lewis said.
Schaffer eventually decided to modify Camara’s bond to allow his release from the county detention center on an unsecured $50,000 bail, meaning Camara will not have to put any money forward unless he violates the terms of his release, which include having no contact with the alleged victim and an order to stay away from the home.
