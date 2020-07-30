A man who was being held in Virginia on charges that he murdered a woman in Frederick County earlier this year was extradited back to Maryland on Thursday where he was formally charged.
Lemuel Lee Roberts, 32, was taken into custody Jan. 11 by law enforcement officials in Frederick County, Virginia, according to previous stories published in The Frederick News-Post. His arrest came just a few hours after the mutilated body of his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, was found near English Muffin Court and English Muffin Way in Frederick County, Maryland.
Lemuel Roberts' vehicle, which appeared to have been lit on fire, and some of his other possessions, including his phone, were also found elsewhere at around the same time Kaitlin Roberts' body was discovered, previous stories stated.
Lemuel Roberts, facing a single charge of first-degree murder, appeared before Frederick County District Court Judge Dino E. Flores Jr. on Thursday. Flores promptly ordered Roberts to be held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending future court dates.
Flores also scheduled a preliminary hearing in Roberts' case for Aug. 24, court records indicate.
(1) comment
BLM!
