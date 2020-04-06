Authorities in West Virginia apprehended a man who escaped from Frederick County's work release center Sunday night, according to an updated agency press release.
The sheriff's office issued a release Monday saying William Glenn Smith, 51, who is serving a 12-month sentence in the county jail, tricked guards by placing several items under the covers on his bed to make it look like he was asleep in his cell, according to the release. They issued an updated release around 2:15 p.m. saying the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office located and apprehended Smith in Martinsburg.
Smith apparently waited until after guards made a regular check on him and others being held in the work release center at 8 p.m. Sunday before removing the window in his cell and fleeing the area on foot. He was last spotted on surveillance cameras running from the facility on Marcies Choice Lane at 8:30 p.m., the release states.
While staff conducted several checks and counts of inmates throughout the night, they did not discover Smith was missing until he failed to appear when personnel called for work release participants to report for work at 8:30 a.m. Monday, the release states.
Smith, of the 1600 block of Berry Rose Court in Frederick, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with false imprisonment and second-degree assault, according to online court records. He pleaded guilty to the assault charge on March 4 and was given a sentence of 10 years, all but 12 months of which was suspended, along with three years of supervised probation, the records state.
