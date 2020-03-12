The Maryland Court of Appeals has temporarily suspended criminal and civil trials out of concern over the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
The announcement came just hours after a televised press conference headlined by Gov. Larry Hogan in which he announced that the Maryland Emergency Management Agency was moving to its highest level of alert, the activation of the National Guard and a ban on gatherings and events of more than 250 people.
Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera of the Court of Appeals of Maryland, the state's highest court, penned the emergency order, specifically citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Specifically, the order stipulates the following:
- All civil and criminal jury trials in the Circuit Courts throughout the state that were scheduled to begin anytime between Monday and April 3 are suspended on an "emergency basis" pending further order of Barbera.
- In criminal cases with jury trials set to take place from Monday through April 3, all county administrative judges must hold hearings to resolve any issues arising from a state rule that requires criminal defendants in the circuit court to be brought to trial within 180 days of either the appearance of counsel or the first appearance of the defendant. These hearings will be held individually to set new trial dates.
In addition to the order, the Frederick County Adult Detention Center has also announced that, following the governor's order for a temporary in-person ban on visitation at state prison facilities, in-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at the county jail, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Other court hearings and business were not mentioned in Barbera's order and will not be affected as of yet.
