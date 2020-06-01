Grossman
Buy Now

Frederick acting City Police Chief Patrick Grossman speaks during a live streamed press conference Monday morning regarding recent police actions in Minneapolis and gatherings that are being planned for Frederick on Friday.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Frederick's mayor and police chief were highly critical of police in Minneapolis whose actions led to the death of a man in custody last week, as city officials prepare for a local protest of the death of George Floyd on Friday.

The actions of police officers shown in the video of the events that led to Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis are not consistent with current training methods, acting Frederick Police Department chief Pat Grossman said at a press conference Monday morning.

O'Connor
Buy Now

Frederick City Mayor Michael O’Connor speaks at a live streamed press conference Monday morning regarding recent police actions in Minneapolis and gathering that are being planned for Frederick on Friday.

Grossman said his department has discussed the actions in the video with its officers as an example of improper techniques.

Mayor Michael O'Connor condemned the death of Floyd, along with several other high-profile incidents that have led to the deaths of minorities in recent weeks.

“We are dismayed and angered by the wanton disregard for human life seen in the recent deaths of so many people of color, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Brionna Taylor, three of too many names we could list,” O'Connor said.

A march to protest Floyd's death is scheduled for Friday in Frederick.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(3) comments

sevenstones1000

Be nice if Sheriff Chuck could stand up and say something.

I guess that is scheduled for the twelfth of never.

Report Add Reply
DeplorableLocalVeteran

Very commendable, much respect to our law enforcement in the city of Frederick!

Report Add Reply
LizardS

I'd really like to see these Frederick leaders comment on a victim of police action right here in Frederick County, Maryland. Remember Robert Ethan Saylor?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.