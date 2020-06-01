Frederick's mayor and police chief were highly critical of police in Minneapolis whose actions led to the death of a man in custody last week, as city officials prepare for a local protest of the death of George Floyd on Friday.
The actions of police officers shown in the video of the events that led to Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis are not consistent with current training methods, acting Frederick Police Department chief Pat Grossman said at a press conference Monday morning.
Grossman said his department has discussed the actions in the video with its officers as an example of improper techniques.
Mayor Michael O'Connor condemned the death of Floyd, along with several other high-profile incidents that have led to the deaths of minorities in recent weeks.
“We are dismayed and angered by the wanton disregard for human life seen in the recent deaths of so many people of color, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Brionna Taylor, three of too many names we could list,” O'Connor said.
A march to protest Floyd's death is scheduled for Friday in Frederick.
(3) comments
Be nice if Sheriff Chuck could stand up and say something.
I guess that is scheduled for the twelfth of never.
Very commendable, much respect to our law enforcement in the city of Frederick!
I'd really like to see these Frederick leaders comment on a victim of police action right here in Frederick County, Maryland. Remember Robert Ethan Saylor?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.