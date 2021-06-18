A GoFundMe campaign established as a memorial to Dawson Thomson — a Frederick 2-year-old whose body was found in a remote area near the Appalachian Trail last week — appeared poised to hit its goal of $25,000 Friday evening.
The memorial fund — set up by a day care provider and family friend of the Thomsons, according to the web page — had accumulated $24,900 as of 5:30 p.m. Friday since its launch six days earlier.
Thomson’s body and that of his father, Sean M. Thomson, were found before sunrise June 11 near the Appalachian Trail in Boonsboro. Hours after the bodies were discovered, authorities said they suspected the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Dawson’s mother and Sean’s wife said her husband had been acting “despondent” of late, authorities said.
Dawson is being remembered as a fun-loving, adventurous toddler.
“Dawson was only two years old and had already touched so many lives with his funny, loving personality and will be greatly missed by his mother Emily, his big sister Lilah, grandparents, uncle and aunt and other family and friends as well as my family and all his little daycare buddies,” the GoFundMe page states.
“Sean and Dawson gave the best hugs and were loved by all,” a joint obituary for the two reads. “They will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.”
The obituary, in lieu of flowers, solicited donations to Mental Health America.
No updates on the case
Maryland State Police did not have any updates on the case Thursday.
“The investigation remains open and ongoing,” MSP spokesman Greg Shipley said.
Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151.
Staff writer Ryan Marshall contributed to this report.
