Hundreds of people who came out for a 5K in memory of Deputy First Class Kenny Olander of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Sunday showed that the late officer is not forgotten.
A "Run to Remember" took place Sunday afternoon, starting at Harp Park in Myersville, to honor Olander's memory and raise money for his family.
Olander, 61, was a 32-year veteran of the sheriff's office. He died in March after developing complications from a recent illness, according to the sheriff's office. He is survived by his wife, Samantha, and three children, Bailey, Hugh and Sophia.
“He was a well-known and well-respected and trusted member of the community," race committee member Colleen Pietrucha said in an interview Monday.
Olander was the community deputy for Myersville.
In his career with the sheriff's office, he also worked as a patrol operations deputy, served with the traffic unit, and was a school resource officer. He was a longtime, certified Drug Recognition Expert within the state and served as the lead DRE representative for the agency.
Pietrucha did not know Olander personally, but she grew up in Myersville and often saw him on patrol.
After Olander's death, Pietrucha said, she and others from Myersville put their heads together to find a way to support his family, which led to the 5K.
More than 250 people showed up Sunday, Pietrucha said. Though the final figure is being calculated, she estimated they raised about $6,000.
"We were absolutely thrilled," she said. "I think that's a tribute to the cause."
Participants young and old came out for the event. Little ones joined the 1K fun run with their parents, and a 97-year-old walked, too.
Pietrucha said one supporter drove three hours to be there.
The Olander family's 13-year-old golden retriever stole the hearts of many, according to Pietrucha.
Youngsters played with dozens of beach balls on the tennis court. Smitty's Smoked Meats and Eats food truck kept bellies full. The town of Myersville sponsored the event.
Organizes plan to hold the 5K annually.
Pietrucha said many families, including those of police officers, stayed after the run and socialized. Spirits were high and the weather was beautiful, Pietrucha recalled.
“We were sure Deputy Olander was looking down," she said.
