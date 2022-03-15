A student at Middletown Middle School threatened to bring a weapon to school and harm a classmate Tuesday, according to an email the principal sent to parents.
The incident comes less than a week after police announced impending hate crime charges against three Middletown Middle students for racist social media posts that threatened violence.
“This incident took place in an eighth grade classroom with students present,” Principal Paul Fer wrote of the Tuesday incident in a Find Out First email. The threat was made during a "verbal disagreement," he said.
"The student who made the threat is not permitted on campus at this time," Fer wrote. "For privacy reasons, we cannot share details on any potential discipline that may result."
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said few details could be shared by police, as the investigation is in its early stages. He did, however, confirm that police's initial assessment found no immediate threat to the school or community.
Wivell said all parties involved have been “extremely cooperative.”
On Wednesday, March 9, FCSO responded to the school for reports of racist and threatening social media posts directed at Black students.
The images shared to Instagram and Snapchat depicted students holding firearms, several of which FCSO identified as fake, but one was real. The social media posts included text written across the images suggesting an intent to shoot Black people.
Three eighth graders are facing hate crime charges for the offense, according to FCSO, and one will also be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor.
We live in a mean and hateful America. The hate and the meanness is all around us. So sad.
Well, another rally with purple balloons isn't going to help this time around. Folks just not getting the message. One black eye I guess not enough...so why not give the community another one?
Something deep seated and rotten to the core is askew here. It is not the drinking water. By eighth grade kids know right from wrong, yet their parents are also still responsible for them until age 18 when the hopefully move on from the nest.
Someone or something needs to take ownership here of this environment. FCPS can only do so much. The root cause needs to be explored and researched and uncovered. Can this be addressed in the feeder elementary schools? Can more routinized school assemblies be held focusing on common core values of responsibility and accountability? Has this environment been allowed to exist for so long it is accepted as commonplace, when it should be nipped in the bud consistently? Should a mentoring program with high school kid volunteers be discussed?
And despite a school's best efforts, I am a firm believer racism and hatred and threatening demeanors start in the home, so it is past due to start holding families accountable. These kids are not 2nd graders. Some will be driving cars and getting learner's permits in a few years.
Threatening the use of weapons to harm others is cowardly and illegal. I would ban all of these middle schoolers involved in these incidents from FCPS school grounds forever. Force their parents to ship them off to military school or pay top dollar to a private school that will take them in. They have lost the priviledge of attending public schools in Frederick County. I believe in helping others in a community, but first folks need to help themselves and realize being in a community comes with responsibilities, civility and a moral compass...and accountability.
Wow, what is it with these middle school kids? Too much free time on social media? Copycat parents?
