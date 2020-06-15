A Frederick County grand jury indicted a Middletown man for murder and other charges related to the death of his wife.
Among the indictments handed down on Friday was Thomas Anthony Lehan, a 38-year-old Middletown man who was charged with first-degree murder in late March after county sheriff’s deputies say he strangled his wife to death and disposed of her body in a wooded area before reporting her missing.
In addition to the single murder charge, Lehan was charged in the indictment with three additional counts of altering the physical evidence of a crime scene, according to the release and updated court records. Lehan admitted to moving his wife’s body several times before he eventually confessed to the crime and led detectives to the body, according to previous stories published by The Frederick News-Post. The body of 34-year-old Katie Lehan was found March 26 in a creek bed off Burkittsville Road.
Also included in Friday’s indictments list was a new charge for another Frederick County man facing murder charges.
Chris Lee Myers, 40, of Jefferson, who has been in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center since early May of last year awaiting trial for the murder of his then-girlfriend, was indicted on an unrelated count of first-degree escape dating back to March 20, according to the release and online court records.
The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office indictments handed down were the first in weeks following the prolonged partial closure of state courts due to the novel coronavirus.
Other individuals indicted according to Friday’s release were listed as follows:
- Nina McMullin, 40, of Brunswick, was indicted for one count of second-degree child abuse by a custodian.
- Brian Keith Bruchey, 28, of Brunswick, was indicted for one count of each of second-degree child abuse by a custodian and second-degree assault.
- David Glenn Hunley, 31, of Ijamsville, was indicted for two counts of second-degree child abuse by a custodian.
- Matthew Joshua Nash, 28, of Brunswick, was handed indictments for two counts each for the possession of a rifle or shotgun by a person with a prior felony conviction and the possession of a rifle or shotgun with disqualifying criminal convictions.
- Carl Terrance Mobley Jr., 37, of Frederick, was indicted for the possession of a firearm by a person with a previous felony conviction, the illegal possession of a regulated firearm, the possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction, the possession of a stolen regulated firearm, the illegal possession of ammo and theft from between $100 and $1,500 in value.
- Alvaro Cash-Cash, 29, of Frederick, was indicted on two counts of the sexual abuse of a minor.
- Javon Antoine Bey, 19, of Frederick, was handed indictments for first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary, theft from between $100 and $1,500 and the abduction of a child or relative.
- Anthony Brooks Nicholas, 44, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of the possession of a large amount of heroin, the distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a heroin and fentanyl mix, the possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, the possession of fentanyl, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam, the possession of alprazolam andtwo traffic offenses.
- Marc Anthony Rivera, 33, of Emmitsburg, was indicted for distributing cocaine and buprenorphine, delivering cocaine and buprenorphine to a place of confinement and the possession of both cocaine and buprenorphine.
- Austen Scott Koczent, 26, of Frederick, was indicted for first- and second-degree assault.
- Everett Leroy Barton Jr., 60, of Monrovia, was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree assault.
- Helen Irene Fuson, 30, of Boonsboro, was indicted for possession and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, the possession and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana (more than 10 grams), possession and possession with the intent to distribute tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of amphetamine, possession of dextroamphetamine and the possession of lisdexamphetamine
- Anthony Denare James, 20, of Hagerstown, was indicted on charges of armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, theft less than $100, the use of a firearm in a felony crime of violence, possession of a regulated firearm by an individual under 21 and carrying a handgun on his person.
- Durron Markale Proctor, 27, of Frederick, was indicted on charges of possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction, possession of a stolen regulated firearm, carrying a handgun on his person, the illegal possession of ammo, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, possession and possession with the intent to distribute eutylone, possession and possession with the intent to distribute alprazolam, possession and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and the use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. All individuals named remain innocent until proven guilty.
