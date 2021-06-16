The FBI's Baltimore Field Office is working to determine the identity of a woman whose dismembered body was found over the weekend at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont.
Authorities on Wednesday said they responded to the national park — located near the presidential retreat of Camp David — Saturday afternoon after a portion of a woman's dead body was discovered by hikers in the park.
FBI spokeswoman Joy Jiras said the hikers discovered a detached foot in a remote area of the woods — well off any established paths. Jiras said “most” of the rest of the deceased's body was located less than 100 yards away, though another foot and hand were missing as of Wednesday.
“We are not ruling anything out at this time,” Jiras said.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy, which should be completed in the next few days, she said.
The deceased had long, dark hair with braids and was wearing a black track suit, wrist guard and red Nike shoes, authorities said. She was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys containing an El Salvador key chain. Authorities could not provide an age range for the woman.
Jiras said the discovery “creates some suspicion” given there have not been any reports of missing people in the park and there have been no reports of abandoned vehicles nearby.
Jiras said it's unclear how long the body was there, though it was likely between one month and six months. She could not say whether they believe the dismembered limbs were from foul play or decomposition.
The spokeswoman said she was not aware of any nearby surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the woman is encouraged to call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-255-5324). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
(5) comments
More information is being described on another news website.
That's not surprising, sue. Not surprising at all. [thumbup]
And yet, here you are…
A picture of her purse is on the Frederick reddit page, if this happened only 2 months ago I suggest everyone go take a peek and see if they recognize it :(
Disregard my other comment, I forgot it was a link to a different website that had the photos, not on Reddit itself. Also, the picture of the purse is gone.
