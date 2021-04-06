_______________________
Update: 3:06 p.m.
The shooter in today's incident at a Frederick tech park has been identified as 38-year-old Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, who was an active member of the Navy holding a rank of E-4. Woldesenbet was later shot and killed on the grounds of Fort Detrick by base personnel.
The original shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at a facility tied to the military in the Riverside Tech Park in the 8400 block of Progress Court, according to authorities.
Authorities could not answer whether the shooter, who used a rifle, and the two victims knew each other.
After the shooting at the tech park, Woldesenbet drove his vehicle to Fort Detrick and passed through the gates around 8:45 a.m. According to a Fort Detrick commander, Woldesenbet was stopped at the gate, sped past a worker and made it about a half-mile into the grounds. Fort personnel stopped him, after which Woldesenbet brandished a weapon and was then “neutralized” by police, per authorities.
One victim from the Riverside Tech Park shooting remains in critical condition at the shock trauma center in Baltimore. The second victim is still being treated, but is expected to be released tomorrow, according to Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando.
Authorities during an afternoon press conference could not yet speak to a motive for the shootings.
Fort Detrick serves as a military biological defense lab and has several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base in the city of Frederick.
-Trevor Baratko
____________________
Update: 1 p.m.
One of the victims in Tuesday’s shooting was assisted by employees at a paving company near Riverside Tech Park, a spokesman for the business said.
Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing and advertising for Nicolock Paving Stones & Retaining Walls, said two or three employees saw a man walk into the Nicolock warehouse in the 8400 block of Progress Court around 8:30 a.m., across the street from where the shooting occurred.
Mutschler said the employees assisted the man into a bathroom and notified other Nicolock workers to secure the building. The victim was shot in the upper chest-neck area, and there was a “significant amount of blood,” he said.
One of the employees who assisted the victim was a former military member, Mutschler added.
“He had instincts that kind of kicked up,” he said. “He said the victim was shaken up, but doing well.”
-Steve Bohnel
_______________
Full story as of 12:19 p.m.
A 38-year-old active-duty Navy sailor stationed at Fort Detrick is dead after he shot two men at a Frederick business park Tuesday morning.
Details were scarce, but Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said at a news conference near the tech park that law enforcement officers first heard a call around 8:20 a.m. about a shooting at Riverside Corporate Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard in northeast Frederick.
A Navy spokesman confirmed the shooter was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.
Lando said law enforcement is still investigating which business the shooting took place in or if the shooting took place in the parking lot of the business park. Two men were critically injured and flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. It’s unknown if the shooter and victims knew each other, Lando said.
After the shooting at the tech park, the corpsman reportedly drove to Fort Detrick, where he was then shot and killed by Fort Detrick police. According to a news release from the military base, the shooter broke in through the Nallin Farm gate located off of Opossumtown Pike, was shot within minutes and pronounced dead at the scene. Lifesaving attempts on the shooter were unsuccessful, according to Lando.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our people,” U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally said in a prepared statement. “Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly.”
Lando, who has been police chief for less than a month, said Tuesday’s shooting was “tragic.”
“Every time you turn on the TV, we’re seeing something like this happen,” Lando said. “And now it’s happening in our backyard.”
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor thanked the police department and other law enforcement partners for their work.
“We have great working relationships between our law enforcement partners here in Frederick County,” O’Connor said. “We’re very proud of that. And it demonstrated itself today in a situation no community wants to be at the center of attention.”
He also offered best wishes to the families of the victims and thanked the law enforcement agencies involved, which included Maryland State Police, the FBI, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick Police Department.
Another news briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. near the Riverside Tech Park.
-Steve Bohnel and Mary Grace Keller
_________________
Update: 11:04 a.m.
The Navy has confirmed the now deceased shooter in Frederick was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.
“The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors,” a Navy statement reads. “The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves.”
Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando at this morning's press conference could not say a motive for the shooting, and life-saving efforts on the shooter were unsuccessful.
"It's terrible ... it's happening too frequently," Lando said of shootings in general.
The two victims, who were considered in critical condition, were flown to shock trauma in Baltimore.
-Mary Grace Keller and Steve Bohnel
_________________
Update: 10:41 a.m.
The shooter involved in this morning's incident in Frederick is dead and two victims are critically injured, Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said during a morning news conference. Those three were adult males.
Lando said the initial call came in around 8:20 a.m. of a shooting at Riverside Tech Park. The two victims were flown to Maryland Shock Trauma.
A subsequent call for a shooting came in at Fort Detrick, where the suspected shooter, a 38-year-old man, was shot and killed.
“Public is no longer at risk,” Lando said.
A 2:30 p.m. press conference is scheduled.
-News-Post staff
______________________________
Original report: 9:32 a.m.
Frederick police responded this morning to an active shooter situation near the 8400 block of Progress Drive in Frederick.
In a tweet, Frederick Police Department stated, “Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down.”
Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando is expected to address the media in a 10:30 a.m. news conference.
The Frederick Police Department’s Special Response Team was staging at Fort Detrick’s Nalin Farm Gate before quickly piling into a convoy of minivans and sedans and heading onto the base with an ambulance close behind.
Traffic was diverted away from the scene of the shooting on Monocacy Boulevard, with the road closed at Laurel Wood Way and Gas House Pike.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the incident.
A loudspeaker at Fort Detrick announced “all clear” around 10:10 a.m.
No further details were immediately available.
___________________
Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly called the Nallin Farm Gate the Nallin Pond Gate.
For some reason, with a name like Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, somehow I don't see him being a Trump supporter. And the silence from all the Trump Haters here, with regards to that thought, tells me they agree. Go figure. [lol]
Who knows? No race has a monopoly on on lunacy.
[smile][thumbup][thumbup] Exactly, C.D. Reid.
Maybe we need to rethink our military. We are not in danger of being invaded by any other country's military. It seems clear to me that we need to cut the military budget by significantly reducing purchase of expensive weapon systems (e.g., how many aircraft carriers or submarines do we need to defend an invasion of the U.S.) and by reducing the number of active personnel. We need to increase the amount of money available to take care of our veterans and address issues caused (i.e., PTSD, exposure to chemical weapon wastes, etc.) by their service. Why is it that a mass shooter is more than twice as likely to be a veteran compared to their percentage of the general population? The military also needs to be more selective with who they accept into the military.
Typical Bosco comment. In a future life you will be a minority who has to deal with racism. Hopefully you will learn empathy.
Great job by the FPD, Chief Lando, and all partner agencies. Why does the Mayor feel the need to wear sunglasses and a baseball hat at the press conference? Very unprofessional and disappointing.
Um, nobody but you cares what the mayor was wearing.
I'm sure I sound like a jerk, but what did any of them do? The base took care of the shooter, who probably wasn't very hard to identify if he was driving his own car. Seems like a ton of money and time got wasted today.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Given that just a few weeks before that incident a white Trump mob stormed the Capitol, it wasn't a bad guess.
Was the gate the closed one off Porter St or the main one, Nallin Farm Gate? I'm confused where he tried to enter the base. The article says "Nallin Pond Gate"
Nallin off Opossumtown.
CD, You may have forgotten, but there was actually significant precedent to suspect that a Trump supporter(s) was behind the recent attack near the Capitol. Not so much at Fort Detrick. Comprende?
Has it not occurred to you the shooter may be someone people know. I live just across the Pike from the Nallin gate. It’s more than “interesting,” it’s real to some of us.
Nobody's jumping because not much news was out there yet. Keep tossing out the chum, maybe you'll catch somebody at some point.
“Nallin” has two L’s.
My husband works over at Ft. Detrick & couldn't get anywhere near the campus at 9AM this morning. He said it wouldn't surprise him if the shooter was an employee (as opposed to some outsider,) because of a very loud secured building alarm that he could hear going off.
Shooter drove from Riverside Corporate Park to Ft Detrick. Jeez.
Mayor O'Connor was very disappointing at the press conference. Where is your compassion and why would you wear sunglasses?
And why did he have to be involved?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
The press conference is going on, can't hear the speakers! Plus they didn't link to it in the story, or on the twitter announcement of the press conference.
CD, you should immediately move somewhere that news is online faster.
I’m looking for a place where we get the news an hour before it actually happens! ;-)
Try a palm reader or one of those Zoltar machines like in Big.
Go to Fox or Newsmax. If they don't know, they just make it up. If they do know, they still make it up.
Jth[thumbup]
Why all the cops at Ft Detrick then?.
That's where they're staging.
Shooter tried to access the base...Garrison took him down.
Shooter went to Detrick, and was shot by the MP's
Does FNP news crew not work until 9:45? Every news organization but our local paper had this 45 minutes ago.
Frederick Scanner....that was pretty fast too.
No, because the reporters don’t return from delivering the paper routes till 1030
[thumbup] With declining subscriptions suspect they will be done by 0600 very soon.
The F'n P strikes (again) (out) (pick one). They'll be up to date as soon as the AP gets here.
This was announced on WFMD an hour before it was here.
Probably someone who works at Detrick called in to WFMD, right? It is quicker to report that over the radio than to verify the story, write an article, and post it online.
There were reports of the shooting before he got back to FD. Frederick Scanner had it quickly, so why isn't FNP (who has a partnership with FS) monitoring their feed and then reporting? Schools were in lockdown before they ever posted a "breaking news" banner.
CD, I don't think WFMD verifies anything.
"I don't think" are your key words, three.
So threecents, do you think that a radio station is going to just broadcast something that someone calls in without verifying it first?
The FNP reporters call it into WFMD so they can listen in and hear how to write the story.
[thumbup][lol][lol]
