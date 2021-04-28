More than 50 police officers, SWAT teams and armored rescue vehicles joined forces in downtown Frederick Tuesday night to in response an undercover investigation of numerous firearms discharges and armed robberies in the area, according to police.
At about 9:15 p.m., Frederick Police Department Lt. Andrew Alcorn said police were in the process of executing search warrants in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street. Police on Wednesday said the names of those involved and their charges with will be released at the time of their arrests. There were no injuries to the police, general public or community during the operation, according to police.
“Right now there’s multiple people detained from each residence, and we’re sorting through their involvement in relation to these cases,” Alcorn said Tuesday. “We believe that everything went smoothly and we don’t expect any further issues this evening.”
For weeks, Alcorn said, police have been preparing to serve the search warrants in response to three noninjury firearms discharges and five armed robberies that have occurred in the area of W. 6th Street recently. FPD increased patrols in the area while conducting investigations, including an undercover operation, in which police reportedly learned of several suspects in multiple cases and their associates, a news release reads.
Also linked to the investigation, Alcorn said, was the arrest of 19-year-old Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., who was arrested last week for an alleged carjacking at gunpoint April 18 in the 200 block of E. 4th Street. After his arrest in Baltimore County, where he faces other charges, evidence in the FPD Diggs case led officers to believe more suspects were staying at two residences in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street, according to authorities.
Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando in a prepared statement acknowledged residents' concerns.
“We know the residents downtown have been extremely concerned about the serious nature of these crimes," Lando said. "While we would all like to see a quick resolution when it comes to crimes of violence, we also know these investigations take time to make sure we get it right. We appreciate the patience of our residents and we are pleased to know these suspects will be held responsible for the havoc they have wreaked on the community.”
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, FPD tweeted asking residents to avoid the area for police activity. Police closed roads to pedestrians and traffic in the area of N. Bentz and W. 6th streets, plus surrounding blocks, for the safety of the community, according to the release.
Police believe the following cases are related and plan to seek additional charges against certain unnamed people in near future:
- Firearms discharge, April 25, 2021 at 12:34 p.m.
- Firearms discharge, April 5, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.
- Firearms discharge, March 30, 2021 at 10:52 p.m.
- Armed robbery, Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:48 p.m.
- Armed robbery, Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.
- Armed robbery, March 27, 2021 at 3:25 a.m.
- Armed robbery, March 28, 2021 at 1:51 a.m.
- Armed robbery, March 31, 2021 at 11:31 p.m.
Authorities are hopeful their efforts Tuesday night will lead to less incidents in the area.
“We hope that our presence here this evening ... will help quell the issues in the neighborhood,” Alcorn said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD anonymously via the tip line at at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
The city of Frederick is a participating jurisdiction with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS is anonymous, and, if the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.
Due to the high risk nature of the event, armored rescue vehicles and SWAT teams from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County assisted FPD Tuesday, according to the release. The investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hagerstown Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).
This story has been updated from its original version.
(74) comments
There seems to be some change in the Frederick PD since Chief Lando arrived. And they are finally getting some well deserved credit for their prominent role in crime fighting in the County.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
No they are just trying to justify the SWAT team equipment ....let's not forget that...
Meanwhile, Sherf Trumpkins is tarnished with a record number of murders and its online April
I am always for law enforcement and against crooks and gangstas. [thumbup]
So is everybody else here on the FNPOF.
What's the difference?
Remember when the police could keep order without military grade hardware? Me too. I'm glad they locked these people up, but this is a bad joke to see this type of deployment in communities.
The level of lack of intelligence here is funny.
This is a story about inner city thugs going around bang banging.
Fools are commenting about the constitution and assault riffles. Nothing to do with the story.
When did you ever see an inner city thug with an assault rifle?
When did thugs from the inner cities care about 2nd amendment?
Lando got ‘em. Great work FPD!
Boys with toys.
FNP Commenter Zoom Meeting Thursday at 2:00. Please visit the Facebook page to review the meeting agenda.
Looking forward to seeing everybody!
It's all relative, you keep your AK47's and AR15's. Cops will keep their military style vehicles and tools. Kumbaya.
Second amendment rights, second amendment rights! Don’t take his guns! We must let people gather an arsenal! Constitution requires an aresenal! Second amendments!
Whatever, chicken little. Even this liberal supports 2A. NRA is nuts, but 2A stands...maybe some enforcement of existing laws...but do you really think any one of these would have not obtained a weapon facing any other laws to stop them? Hell no.
Agreed GregF [thumbup]. Folks want "more laws!", yet the ones currently on the books are not enforced, nor are the statutory penalties meted out. Offenses that would yield decades in prison are whittled down to slaps on the wrist and the perp walks, only to re-offend or murder. Just ask the Governor, the Mayor of Baltimore, and its police chief.
The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world! And the most penal country in the world. Maybe, there should be better, greater gun control?
And what are those folks incarcerated for aw? Mostly non-violent drug possession offenses. Those folks should not be there. You don't get a pass on violent offenses just because the jail is full.
Sure, Aw, more gun control is all we need to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. That'll do it for sure, let the legislating begin!!! [lol][lol][lol]
... and you don’t have as many violent offenses with less access to firearms🤷♂️. Just sayin’.
Yeah who are you without your guns right? How would you define yourself if it wasn't for your guns providing so much of your identity...? you see yourself via you guns.
Well pickles, if that is what you think, you would be very wrong. My shooting hobby is a part of what I do. It is not the only thing I do. I happen to believe that the 2A has just as much validity as the other 9 in the Bill of Rights. Just like your right to assemble with whomever you wish, or say whatever you wish, without government intervention. How do you feel about being forced to quarter troops in your home, or being forced to give testimony against yourself? If you don't agree, Article V of the Constitution tells you how to remove it. Get after it.
Do you like the part about “well regulated”?
@ Awteam2021 Apr 28, 2021 11:41am
Why yes aw, I do, especially when it is used in its proper form and context, which you repeatedly, and apparently deliberately do not. Please re-read Heller, and the deconstruction of the amendment. In 18th century usage, “well-regulated” meant in good working order:
"Well-regulated in the 18th century tended to be something like well-organized, well-armed, well-disciplined," says Rakove. "It didn't mean 'regulation' in the sense that we use it now, in that it's not about the regulatory state. There's been nuance there. It means the militia was in an effective shape to fight." In other words, it didn't mean the state was controlling the militia in a certain way, but rather that the militia was prepared to do its duty. Government regulation of the ability to keep and bear arms is the antithesis of what the 2A was meant to be. The law does not change because the usage of a term in that law changes. It means the same as it did back when it was written in 1789.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/07-290.ZO.html
https://constitutioncenter.org/images/uploads/news/CNN_Aug_11.pdf
Gabe do think in the 18th Century ‘a militia’ meant ‘an individuals’?
As you well know gab, many Conservative Legal Scholars were not in agreement with Justice Scalia’s opinion in the DC vs Heller case. They accused him of violating his Originalist stand on Constitutional questions. The Originalist view is and has been that in the writings of the time the phrase “the Right to Bear Arms” was meant in the context of a Militia, not an individual Right. They believe that Scalia “wrote new law” which is the criticism of Conservatives of some Judges. Now the NRA wants to further alter the 2nd to mean “well if it is the Right of the individual they couldn’t have meant that it only applied to firearms in the home, but must apply to carrying firearms outside of the home”. And next it will be that firearms can be carried concealed outside of the home. Which nobody did in 1788 when the Constitution was ratified.
@ phydeaux994 Apr 28, 2021 2:16pm
I am well aware of what some Constitutional scholars think phy. I am also aware what many other constitutional scholar’s think; that the right to be armed for self-protection is inalienable. We also have the concept of stare decisis, so Scalia’s et. al. decision confirms that individual right, and the decision is made. Fortunately, those “scholars” that disagree are not on the Supreme Court, so their decision is simply that, their opinion, and holds no legal weight. The next SCOTUS case on the firearms issue is New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Corlett which will decide the matter of carrying outside the home.
Aweteam, if the 2nd Amendment was not to give individuals the right to bear arms why did they give the right to "the people" instead of the state or federal governments? Anywhere else the term "the people" is used it means individuals and not the governments.
It is not an inalienable Right to have a gun gab, even Justice Scalia said that. It took 250 years for a SCOTUS Justice to controversially say it is an individual Right. And if that opinion now leads to our Rubber Stamp SCOTUS making new law to allow everybody to have a gun on their hip, or worse, in their pocket, it will cause thousands more unnecessary deaths.
It is not an inalienable Right to have a gun gab, even Justice Scalia said that. It took 250 years for a SCOTUS Justice to controversially say it is an individual Right. And if that opinion now leads to our Rubber Stamp SCOTUS making new law to allow everybody to have a gun on their hip, or worse, in their pocket, it will cause thousands more unnecessary deaths. As far as precedent is concerned, the new SCOTUS is well into destroying that, as recent decisions have shown.
The right to self defense for self preservation is an inalienable right phy. The method of that self defense should be proportional to the threat. Unless you are very skilled, you don't fight a knife with a fist, and you don't fight back with a knife when threatened with a gun.
When was the last time you were threatened by a gun? The average American is never threatened by a gun in their lifetime. And if they are it’s probably by someone they know, family or friend. That statement is just another RRR(RadicalRightRepublican) scare tactic, which is their SOP to manipulate the Sheeple. If you don’t support some reasonable way of saving lives from gun violence you are just acting selfishly and supporting your own misguided reasons to arm yourself to the teeth. Again and again gab, I will state this uncontested empirically proven fact. The stricter the regulation of firearms in a Country, the safer the Citizens of that Country are. End of story.
Sevenstones1000...your comment went right over the gun people's heads....the truth is not something that most gun people can admit to themselves...that maybe if there was less arsenal's there would be less gun problems? Less guns being discharged,......etc.. It's hard for them to give up their man cards. ...they wouldn't know how to identify without their guns.
So pickles, what would you do to eliminate "gun violence", given that there is over 400 million firearms in the US, and that one third of all homes own firearms. Please be specific, and explain how your proposal meets Constitutional muster, and could be enacted given our current legal system.
I have a few suggestions:
GPS Tracking system to easily locate a gun in case it was misplaced or stolen.
Licensing of firearms, universal registry, required training, including competency test for legal gun ownership.
Smart guns - Fingerprint enabled
A “no questions asked” buyback program to get illegal guns off the streets.
I would go as far as to implement home searches for unlicensed weapons. (Isn’t that what the police just did here?)
”GPS Tracking system to easily locate a gun in case it was misplaced or stolen.” Requires periodic battery changes. Easily removed or disabled if firearm stolen.
Licensing of firearms, universal registry, required training, including competency test for legal gun ownership. Nice wish list, but not practical or enforceable. Look at the level of compliance with New York’s “SAFE Act” where citizens were required to register their “assault weapons”. The estimated compliance rate was 4% in BLUE NY! Furthermore, does registration of automobiles keep people from doing stupid or illegal things with them? No.
Smart guns - Fingerprint enabled prone to failure. Who is responsible when the gun doesn’t work when needed?
A “no questions asked” buyback program to get illegal guns off the streets. They have those now, and are an abject failure. Obsolete guns are turned in, not working firearms. Look it up.
I would go as far as to implement home searches for unlicensed weapons. (Isn’t that what the police just did here?) Oh, good luck with that.
OK Aw, and how would your suggestions keep firearms out of the hands of criminals? Especially your last one. On what grounds would you implement home searches for unlicensed ones? What the police did here was execute lawfully issued search warrants. How do you suggest authorities go looking for unlicensed weapons among law abiding citizens, or anyone else for that matter, without legitimate search warrants? If that's what you mean by your suggestion, that is.
You asked the question. So, I answered your question with a few ideas. You don’t have to agree, that’s cool. That’s called discourse.
Cd, the Supreme Court is in the process of deciding whether police can enter a home to seize guns without a warrant. A 4th amendment question. The Court is hearing oral arguments in ‘Caniglia v. Strom’, a case that could have sweeping consequences for policing, due process, and mental health. Remember, it’s a conservative court, more inclined to give police grader latitude.
I would also advocate - if a shooting in the act of a felony that injures someone or leads to ones death be sentence without eligibility for parole, if the bill includes my other suggestions.
I really like Awteam's suggestions:
GPS Tracking system to easily locate a gun in case it was misplaced or stolen.
Licensing of firearms, universal registry, required training, including competency test for legal gun ownership.
Smart guns - Fingerprint enabled
A “no questions asked” buyback program to get illegal guns off the streets.
I would go as far as to implement home searches for unlicensed weapons. (Isn’t that what the police just did here?)....Yeah and that could be easily done because all you would need is legal search warrants, just like they did here...all the cops would need is a reasonable suspicion of illegal guns. Cops do not need much evidence to back up their suspicions so yeah it could easily done whenever....
I would also add to his list no open carry anywhere...and no conceal carry permits just because, you would need to prove you needed to conceal carry.
Open carry makes it tough to tell who the bad guys are especially for the cops..yes I know if you open carry a gun you are showing off your man card in full view BUT can't someone tell you are a man just from looking at you if not then maybe you aren't a man???
Gabe you are just not willing to face the truth...about yourself and your guns.
Even with these excellent suggestions from Awteam... you would still be able to keep your man card..so why are you fighting it so hard, because your identity is so wrapped up in your guns, If you could detach your reality from your gun reality....yeah I know it's hard but try...if you could detach from your gun reality we may be able to accomplish Awteam's suggestions.
That wasn’t your assignment pickles. You may like those things, but they are impractical and non-enforceable as I pointed out to aw. How would those things meet Constitutional muster, and today’s legal system? GPS systems are easily defeated or removed. The handle is the only place to put such devices in a pistol, and it is removable with 2 screws.
So, what is “the truth about me”? I do not lie, cheat, or steal, nor do I tolerate it in others. So exactly where have I not told the truth? A difference of opinion from yours is not dishonesty. It’s disappointing that you cannot conduct a civil debate without going the ad hominem route. I would have to then ask, what is your irrational fear of firearms about? Violent crime has trended down significantly since the ‘90s. The vast majority of firearm owners are law-abiding citizens. Fear the criminal, not us.
Great suggestions Aw, and all could be done within the Rights conferred in the 2nd Amendment. We are going backwards in “America according to the RRR(RadicalRightRepublicans)”. Soon it will be “gunfight at the FC Corral”.
Also, The American definition of militia was in keeping with the word's of 18th-century Anglo-Saxon definition. A group of citizens forming a military force is [then] said to consist in a militia.
In the early days of the US it was applicable to the ‘body’ [the group] of able-bodied ‘citizens’ [not an individual citizen], eligible by law for military service.
@Awteam2021
The Court is hearing oral arguments in ‘Caniglia v. Strom’, a case that could have sweeping consequences for policing, due process, and mental health. Remember, it’s a conservative court, more inclined to give police grader latitude.
So would that mean the cops would have an easier time obtaining search warrants for illegal guns?
Respondents, including the City of Cranston, the police department, and city officials, counter that the community caretaking doctrine applies to the home based on the Fourth Amendment’s reasonableness analysis, which permits warrantless searches and seizures when community safety interests outweigh privacy interests. The outcome of this case will affect the balance between privacy concerns and public safety concerns. The outcome will also affect police incentives in exercising their role as community caretakers.
Heck it will make search warrant obsolete.....so yeah the cops could come into your residence whenever they felt like it...and search for illegal guns. I kinda like this...
Gabe
My assignment? Excuse me? Your assignment is to tell the truth..give an accurate representation of reality...
Honesty: Expressing your feelings and opinions accurately.
Truth: Accurate representation of reality.
@ PurplePickles aka L&M Apr 28, 2021 2:58pm
You still have not refuted any of my claims and shown where I have been dishonest, and not told the truth. As I said above, having a different opinion from yours is not being dishonest, and I meet your definitions of honesty and truth given above. If you cannot show where I have lied, then by definition, your claim is false, and is an ad hominem.
Purple, Yes. The Court is hearing an argument holding that there is a “community caretaking exception” to the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement because police perform “community caretaking functions. So for example: if your child lived in the Thurmont area and had multiple firearms and murdered someone the police as “care takers of the community” could search his home, friends of his, associates and neighbors without a warrant for firearms.
Gabe
Honesty: Expressing your feelings and opinions accurately.
Gabe I will concede you are being honest, you are expressing your feelings and opinions accurately.
Truth: Accurate representation of reality...Gabe I will concede you are telling your true reality accurately.
I like the police being better armed than the bad guys
Exactly, Reeder! [thumbup][thumbup]
I'd rather be armed than not when someone is coming at me.
Police and egos?
What are you taking about... what ego?
You won't get an answer from her, Pete. Her own ego is evident in every comment she posts.
[thumbup][thumbup]Exactly, C.D.Reid. [smile]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Exactly right CD> BTW, did you take that drive to Ijamsville?
Yeah I did Gabe, and I found an interesting, woman owned company whose motto appears to be "Minorities In Contracting, Staffing and Services" that I'm going to look into. Thanks for the heads up. [thumbup]
Seriously? We really need this military equipment?
Just because the truck is bulletproof doesn’t make it “military equipment.” Do you also complain that the police wear bulletproof vests. I’m mean, get real... look at what they are investigating... people who randomly shoot at other people and objects... so YES this specialized equipment is needed... regardless of what the idiot mayor says. I remember a few weeks ago he was so woke that he said his police department doesn’t need this equipment... except now that they need it they call the only real top cop in the county... The Sheriff!
You watch too much television
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Pete!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] PeteRefer, quite correct! [smile]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Agreed Pete! I live in south county area and support Chuck and the FCSO. Cant show up to a potential gun fight with a knife and no armor. Plain and simple. I agree with CD also, we the public do not have a need for armored equipment but the police could be up against some serious fire power and out gunned at any moment. I think they deserve every tool in the box they can get.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Pete!
Just send over a couple of social workers. That's all that's needed. (sarcasm alert)
I'm sure that spineless excuse for a mayor could find the finances to hire some counselors. Lord knows he's wasted plenty of other money already.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[beam][beam][beam] Bosco! Good one... [thumbup][thumbup]
Social workers? What Bosco and others here fail to understand is that a hammer is not always the best or most appropriate tool. In this case on N. Bentz....maybe.....but not always. Sure, the hammer appeals to those who only know how to wield a hammer, but some potentially tragic circumstances benefit from a response which might include those trained to respond to emotionally and physically charged distraught situations beyond the training of the police. No need to throw shade on the potential to prevent tragedy from the involvement of professionals trained beyond that of our police, in some situations that have the potential to be defused without the limits of only the hammer. Who knows? A life might be saved, a tragedy prevented.
[beam][beam][beam][beam]
Better to have a hammer when you need one, rather than have to drive a nail with a high heeled shoe for the lack of one.
Seven, they were executing search warrants for weapons violations. So Yes, THEY need equipment of this nature, "we" don't.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.