More than 50 police officers, SWAT teams and armored rescue vehicles converged in downtown Frederick Tuesday night to in response an undercover investigation of numerous firearms discharges and armed robberies in the area, according to police.
At about 9:15 p.m., Frederick Police Department Lt. Andrew Alcorn said police were in the process of executing search warrants in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street. Police said the names of those involved and their charges with will be released at the time of their arrests. There were no injuries to the police, general public or community during the operation, according to police.
“Right now there’s multiple people detained from each residence, and we’re sorting through their involvement in relation to these cases,” Alcorn said in an interview while police were on scene Tuesday night. “We believe that everything went smoothly and we don’t expect any further issues this evening.”
For weeks, Alcorn said, police have been preparing to serve the search warrants in response to three noninjury firearms discharges and five armed robberies that have occurred in the area of W. 6th Street recently. FPD increased patrols in the area while conducting investigations, including an undercover operation, in which police reportedly learned of several suspects in multiple cases and their associates, a news release reads.
Also linked to the investigation, Alcorn said, was the arrest of 19-year-old Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., who was arrested last week for an alleged carjacking at gunpoint April 18 in the 200 block of E. 4th Street. After his arrest in Baltimore County, where he faces other charges, evidence in the FPD Diggs case led officers to believe more suspects were staying at two residences in the 500 and 600 blocks of N. Bentz Street, according to the release.
Chief Jason Lando in a prepared statement acknowledged residents' concerns.
“We know the residents downtown have been extremely concerned about the serious nature of these crimes," Lando said. "While we would all like to see a quick resolution when it comes to crimes of violence, we also know these investigations take time to make sure we get it right. We appreciate the patience of our residents and we are pleased to know these suspects will be held responsible for the havoc they have wreaked on the community.”
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, FPD tweeted asking residents to avoid the area for police activity. Police closed roads to pedestrians and traffic in the area of N. Bentz and W. 6th streets, plus surrounding blocks, for the safety of the community, according to the release.
Police believe the following cases are related and plan to seek additional charges against certain unnamed people in near future:
- Firearms discharge, April 25, 2021 at 12:34 p.m.
- Firearms discharge, April 5, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.
- Firearms discharge, March 30, 2021 at 10:52 p.m.
- Armed robbery, Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:48 p.m.
- Armed robbery, Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.
- Armed robbery, March 27, 2021 at 3:25 a.m.
- Armed robbery, March 28, 2021 at 1:51 a.m.
- Armed robbery, March 31, 2021 at 11:31 p.m.
Police are hopeful their efforts Tuesday night will lead to less incidents in the area.
“We hope that our presence here this evening ... will help quell the issues in the neighborhood,” Alcorn said.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD anonymously via the tip line at at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).
The city of Frederick is a participating jurisdiction with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS is anonymous, and, if the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. See metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/ for more information.
Due to the high risk nature of the event, armored rescue vehicles and SWAT teams from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County assisted FPD Tuesday, according to the release. The investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hagerstown Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN).
(37) comments
It's all relative, you keep your AK47's and AR15's. Cops will keep their military style vehicles and tools. Kumbaya.
Second amendment rights, second amendment rights! Don’t take his guns! We must let people gather an arsenal! Constitution requires an aresenal! Second amendments!
Whatever, chicken little. Even this liberal supports 2A. NRA is nuts, but 2A stands...maybe some enforcement of existing laws...but do you really think any one of these would have not obtained a weapon facing any other laws to stop them? Hell no.
Agreed GregF [thumbup]. Folks want "more laws!", yet the ones currently on the books are not enforced, nor are the statutory penalties meted out. Offenses that would yield decades in prison are whittled down to slaps on the wrist and the perp walks, only to re-offend or murder. Just ask the Governor, the Mayor of Baltimore, and its police chief.
The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world! And the most penal country in the world. Maybe, there should be better, greater gun control?
And what are those folks incarcerated for aw? Mostly non-violent drug possession offenses. Those folks should not be there. You don't get a pass on violent offenses just because the jail is full.
Sure, Aw, more gun control is all we need to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. That'll do it for sure, let the legislating begin!!! [lol][lol][lol]
... and you don’t have as many violent offenses with less access to firearms🤷♂️. Just sayin’.
Yeah who are you without your guns right? How would you define yourself if it wasn't for your guns providing so much of your identity...? you see yourself via you guns.
Well pickles, if that is what you think, you would be very wrong. My shooting hobby is a part of what I do. It is not the only thing I do. I happen to believe that the 2A has just as much validity as the other 9 in the Bill of Rights. Just like your right to assemble with whomever you wish, or say whatever you wish, without government intervention. How do you feel about being forced to quarter troops in your home, or being forced to give testimony against yourself? If you don't agree, Article V of the Constitution tells you how to remove it. Get after it.
Sevenstones1000...your comment went right over the gun people's heads....the truth is not something that most gun people can admit to themselves...that maybe if there was less arsenal's there would be less gun problems? Less guns being discharged,......etc.. It's hard for them to give up their man cards. ...they wouldn't know how to identify without their guns.
I like the police being better armed than the bad guys
Exactly, Reeder! [thumbup][thumbup]
I'd rather be armed than not when someone is coming at me.
Police and egos?
What are you taking about... what ego?
You won't get an answer from her, Pete. Her own ego is evident in every comment she posts.
[thumbup][thumbup]Exactly, C.D.Reid. [smile]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Exactly right CD> BTW, did you take that drive to Ijamsville?
Yeah I did Gabe, and I found an interesting, woman owned company whose motto appears to be "Minorities In Contracting, Staffing and Services" that I'm going to look into. Thanks for the heads up. [thumbup]
Seriously? We really need this military equipment?
Just because the truck is bulletproof doesn’t make it “military equipment.” Do you also complain that the police wear bulletproof vests. I’m mean, get real... look at what they are investigating... people who randomly shoot at other people and objects... so YES this specialized equipment is needed... regardless of what the idiot mayor says. I remember a few weeks ago he was so woke that he said his police department doesn’t need this equipment... except now that they need it they call the only real top cop in the county... The Sheriff!
You watch too much television
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Pete!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] PeteRefer, quite correct! [smile]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Agreed Pete! I live in south county area and support Chuck and the FCSO. Cant show up to a potential gun fight with a knife and no armor. Plain and simple. I agree with CD also, we the public do not have a need for armored equipment but the police could be up against some serious fire power and out gunned at any moment. I think they deserve every tool in the box they can get.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Pete!
Just send over a couple of social workers. That's all that's needed. (sarcasm alert)
I'm sure that spineless excuse for a mayor could find the finances to hire some counselors. Lord knows he's wasted plenty of other money already.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[beam][beam][beam] Bosco! Good one... [thumbup][thumbup]
Social workers? What Bosco and others here fail to understand is that a hammer is not always the best or most appropriate tool. In this case on N. Bentz....maybe.....but not always. Sure, the hammer appeals to those who only know how to wield a hammer, but some potentially tragic circumstances benefit from a response which might include those trained to respond to emotionally and physically charged distraught situations beyond the training of the police. No need to throw shade on the potential to prevent tragedy from the involvement of professionals trained beyond that of our police, in some situations that have the potential to be defused without the limits of only the hammer. Who knows? A life might be saved, a tragedy prevented.
[beam][beam][beam][beam]
Better to have a hammer when you need one, rather than have to drive a nail with a high heeled shoe for the lack of one.
Seven, they were executing search warrants for weapons violations. So Yes, THEY need equipment of this nature, "we" don't.
[thumbup][thumbup]
