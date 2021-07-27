More than a year after their infant son died, a Mount Airy man and woman have been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the results of an autopsy and investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Jeremy Whitney Frazier, 34, and Heather Marie Frazier, 34, were detained Friday, according to the FCSO. Their charges also include misdemeanor neglect of a minor.
FCSO responded to the area of Walden Way in Mount Airy July 3, 2020, for a CPR case involving 2-month-old infant Grayson Frazier, FCSO said in a news release. Emergency medical services personnel took him to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to authorities.
The Maryland Medical Examiner's Office conducted a full autopsy and determined the cause of death to be narcotic (fentanyl) intoxication, police said, and ruled the death as a homicide.
The Fraziers were identified as prime suspects after "months of investigation, interviews with family members, and decisive detective work," the sheriff's office said in its release. FCSO detectives detained Heather Frazier and took her to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Jeremy Frazier was found in Pennsylvania, leading FCSO to coordinate with Pennsylvania State Police. Jeremy Frazier was detained and is waiting for extradition back to Frederick County, the sheriff's office said.
Online Pennsylvania court records show Jeremy Frazier is being held in Adams County, Pennsylvania. Bail was set at $1 million. There was no defense attorney listed Tuesday afternoon.
“This case is a great example of how our detectives worked together with multiple agencies to solve this terrible crime,” Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, said in the release. “No stone was left unturned and every avenue was pursued. I am extremely proud of our detectives for successfully solving this case.”
A bail review was held for Heather Frazier in Frederick County Circuit Court Monday afternoon, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office. Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Leatherman argued Frazier should continue to be held without bond, but Judge William R. Nicklas Jr. ordered her to be released on a $20,000 secured bond. Online court records show she was released Monday.
Heather Frazier is to be represented by the public defender's office, but no specific attorney was listed in court records early Tuesday afternoon. She has a pre-trial conference set for Oct. 25.
To report additional information about this case, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 20-060792.
(6) comments
How in the world did this poor infant get exposed to Fentanyl? Nursing when Mom was high? Environmental exposure?
Methed…
A method up couple for sure.
mary Keller, your writing of the crime stories has drastically improved 👍🏻
More fine work by the FCSO (right Plumbum?) Some people should not be parents and, apparently, these losers are two of them. Forced sterilization, unfortunately, isn't an option but voluntary should be done. On both of them.
