The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Mount Airy woman last seen approximately three weeks ago.
Elizabeth Jean Goldberg, 25, is a described as a white female, 5 feet, 10 inches tall who weighing about 110 pounds with a thin build, the sheriff's office said in a news release Tuesday. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair, which she typically wears in a bun. Goldberg wore gray sweatpants and tan sandals the last time she was seen, police said.
Goldberg has “Iziah” tattooed on her chest and “Ashley” and “Ira” on her wrists.
Deputies are conducting a thorough search and ask anyone with information to contact FCSO Detective Zachary Sanders at zsanders@frederickcountymd.gov or by calling 301-600-3664 or 301-600-1046 and reference case number No. 21-058537.
