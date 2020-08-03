A car chase that crossed state lines multiple times came to an end with an arrest in Frederick County early Saturday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.
A Maryland state trooper first joined the pursuit at 12:31 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Md. 17 near Brunswick, but the fleeing vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, had already turned back onto the westbound lanes of 340 headed back toward Virginia, according to charging documents and a state police press release.
The trooper discontinued the chase when the Corvette crossed back into Virginia, but the fleeing driver, later identified as 56-year-old North Bethesda resident Norman Vincent Eric Ulvi, quickly doubled back toward Maryland, leading state police to once again pick up the chase at 12:59 a.m.
This time the pursuit continued eastbound on U.S. 340, allowing a second state trooper to set up stop sticks — a device used by police to deflate a fleeing vehicle’s tires — on U.S. 340 at the Jefferson Pike interchange, according to the charging documents.
Despite flattening the Corvette’s passenger’s side tires, the stop sticks failed to end the pursuit, which eventually led to two Maryland state troopers seemingly blocking the Corvette in the 4300 block of Lander Road, the documents state. When both troopers exited their vehicles to order Ulvi out of the Corvette, Ulvi instead began to ram the police vehicles that were blocking him in, eventually smashing his way free after ignoring multiple commands to stop, the documents state.
The pursuit finally came to an end when the Corvette spun out in the 4000 block of Mountville Road after Frederick County sheriff’s deputies had joined the chase, according to charging documents. While the sheriff’s office will likely file its own charges, Maryland State Police charged Ulvi with two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree assault against law enforcement and reckless endangerment.
Ulvi was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond during an initial hearing before a Frederick County District Court commissioner, according to an online search of court records.
(17) comments
Wait, when do they get to the part where they kneel on his neck?
You like it when cops do that, don't you seven? You sure seem to need to bring it up a lot.
I'm pretty stunned you can ram police cars and get out on any amount of bond!
"Despite flattening the Corvette’s passenger’s side tires, the stop sticks failed to end the pursuit, which eventually led to two Maryland state troopers seemingly blocking the Corvette in the 4300 block of Lander Road".........Corvettes have had run flat tires for years.
Another PhD candidate who thinks a Corvette can outrun a Motorola.
[ninja]
What a dummy. All he had to do was head up harpers ferry road after he crossed into VA and he most likely could have made it back to Bethesda if he played his cards right. I guess it’s his Vette? No mention of it being stoled.
*Was* his 'vette. Doubt there is much left of it after ramming through to police cars. Under the circumstances, a motel room in Charles Town and a quiet ride home down 7 to I-66 would have been a prudent investment.
Doublebacked across the same bridge? Not the brightest bulb in the pack. Hope none of the Troopers or Sherriffs were hurt chasing this idiot.
What was the original reason for chase?
Good question, Dick. I checked MJCS and didn't see anything other than what was written here. No speeding, drug, or other charges.
I hear banjos playing...
Pretty methed up there. $1m bond should be it.
Should have been at least a $500,000 bond. That guy has no business being free. If he has a mental issue he needs treatment. If not, he needs jail time.
I agree MD.
What an idiot. Ramming steel police cruisers with a fiberglass/carbon fiber car? Released on $5,000 bond? Ridiculous. Good work MSP and FCSO.
And ramming a cop car with a year old Vette at that. I would never own one but still, it's a waste of a good car.
Don't forget to declare that you are not a racist for Fido.[lol][ninja]
Sorry bosco, I forgot.
I AM NOT A RACIST!!!
