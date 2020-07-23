A mysterious street drug that health officials believe could cause severe skin damage likely hasn't made its way into Frederick County, despite recent health department alerts.
The Frederick County Health Department issued an alert July 16 warning county residents of a drug being marketed as heroin under the street name "No Shorts" that has led to open wounds forming around injection sites on patients.
While the Frederick Police Department was made aware of the potential presence of the drug, Lt. Kirk Henneberry, who oversees the agency's heroin coordinator and Drug Enforcement Unit as commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, said the warning was not generated by anything officers encountered on the streets.
"It appears it popped up on the medical treatment end, and not on the drug enforcement side we deal with," Henneberry said when reached for comment.
Mark Burack, the heroin coordinator for the Frederick Police Department, catalogs every overdose case and follows up on cases to help detectives identify trends, get the heads up on potentially dangerous batches of illegal drugs and plan enforcement. While Burack had not noted anything similar to the "No Shorts" drug in his reports, he did mention the drug sounded similar to a synthetic opioid known as krokodil, which caused similar wounds and injuries.
Andrea Walker, the director of the county health department's Behavioral Health Services — the division that issued the alert — also indicated that much was still unknown about the new drug in an email statement to The Frederick News-Post.
"At this point in time, we still don’t know much about this drug or the harmful effects. We are monitoring the situation and will let the Frederick County community know when we learn more," Walker's statement reads in part, urging concerned residents to visit the health department's website for more information, including how to get help for substance abuse.
Similar to the Frederick police, county sheriff's deputies have also not run into a drug with effects like those described in the health department's alert, said Lt. Jason Deater, commander of the sheriff's office's Narcotics Investigation Section.
Deater called the alert "alarming" and encouraged individuals who might find themselves in possession of the drug or suffering its effects to consider reaching out to police, saying his agency was focused on bringing down distributors.
"Obviously, unlike pharmaceutical drug companies where there is quality control in a lab setting, the illegal drug market has no such controls. This new drug 'No Shorts' may be marketed to users as heroin but contains substances that are not opioid based in an attempt to deceive the user to get their money. If the FCSO or any [regional drug task force] partner were to receive information of this substance being sold in Frederick County we will use available resources to investigate and hold those responsible accountable," Deater said.
