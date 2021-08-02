Local residents are invited to get to know law enforcement officials Tuesday as they host their annual National Night Out events across the county.
- The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the YMCA of Frederick County will hold their 38th Annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. at the Natelli Family YMCA at 3481 Campus Dr. in Ijamsville.
- The Frederick Police Department will be stationed at Carrollton Park, Mullinix Park, Hill Street Park and Lucas Village from 6-9 p.m.
- The Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police can be found at Walkersville Fire Department at 79 W. Frederick St. in Walkersville from 6-8 p.m. and at the Lake Linganore Association at 6718 Coldstream Drive in New Market. They'll also be at the Ijamsville Y with the sheriff's office.
- Emmitsburg will hold its annual National Night Out at E. Eugene Myers Community Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
