A transmission line in Montgomery County.

 By Eric Lee For The Washington Post

BALTIMORE - A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated.

Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore and Florida federal courts on a charge of conspiring to destroy an energy facility, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

eastmoonrabbit

This, unfortunately, is the new normal. USA USA USA

KarlBickel

I have raised a concern about the lack of preparedness for such an incident (wide-spread long-term power outage) in our community.

https://www.marylandmatters.org/2022/03/21/opinion-in-the-case-of-a-cyberattack-are-you-prepared/ and https://www.fredericknewspost.com/opinion/columns/what-will-you-do-when-the-lights-go-out/article_4ec98e1a-4e57-5f9b-88ed-065acdc8834d.html

According to the president’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC), “The risk posed by a catastrophic power outage, however, is not simply a bigger, stronger storm. It is something that could paralyze entire regions, with grave implications for the nation’s economic and social well-being.”

NIAC further reported that “… increasing threats—whether severe natural disasters, cyber-physical attacks, electromagnetic events, or some combination—present new challenges for protecting the national power grid and recovering quickly from a catastrophic power outage.”

As a result of damage to infrastructure, an outage could last several weeks, months, or more than a year, covering multiple states or regions. Defense Department experts have said that it is not a matter of if we experience an attack on our power grid that will produce a long-term large-scale power outage, but a matter of when it will occur.

Locally, efforts to bring attention to this potentially catastrophic threat have fallen on deaf ears. The lack of knowledge and thought regarding mitigating the impact on an event has been nothing less than shocking.

